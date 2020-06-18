Left Menu
Phil Foden impressed with Manchester City's sharpness after victory over Arsenal

Manchester City's Phil Foden is impressed with the players' sharpness after his side secured a thumping victory over Arsenal.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:30 IST
Manchester City's Phil Foden. (Photo/ Phil Foden Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City's Phil Foden is impressed with the players' sharpness after his side secured a thumping victory over Arsenal. After a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier League returned to action on Wednesday when Sheffield United faced Aston Villa. Their match was followed by a clash between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City won the match by 3-0. "We weren't going to be at 100% but we've been training really hard to get back to it. It's been strange with the break but I thought the lads came back really sharp, making short passes and things to get back into it," the club's official website quoted Foden as saying.

"Today, it paid off and we were happy to be back on the pitch - and back with a win. There were a lot of changes. That's going to be how it is - the way forward - in the next couple of games. Every player is needed so every player needs to be ready to come on," he added. The opening goal of the match was struck by Raheem Sterling in the 45+2nd minute. Kevin De Bruyne then doubled Manchester City's advantage after the break, through a penalty.

As the match was inching closer to its conclusion, Foden netted a brilliant goal in the 90+2nd minute, extending Manchester City's lead to three goals. Manchester City now has 60 points and are placed on the second position on the Premier League table while Arsenal holds the ninth spot with 40 points. (ANI)

