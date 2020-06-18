Left Menu
Soccer-Real Madrid's Isco sidelined with hamstring injury

Isco, who has not played for Real since their 2-0 win over Barcelona in March, was named in the initial 23-man squad before he suffered the injury. The club did not reveal how long he would be sidelined but Spanish media said he was likely to miss the Valencia game as well as Sunday's trip to Real Sociedad.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:18 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid's Isco sidelined with hamstring injury

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has been ruled out of Thursday's match against Valencia after sustaining a right hamstring injury, the La Liga club said.

The club did not reveal how long he would be sidelined but Spanish media said he was likely to miss the Valencia game as well as Sunday's trip to Real Sociedad. Real Madrid are five points behind league leaders Barcelona but have a game in hand.

