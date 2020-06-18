Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lanka's former sports minister says 2011 WC final sold; Jayawardene, Sangakkara demand evidence

Sri Lanka's former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has alleged that his country "sold" the 2011 World Cup final to India, a claim ridiculed by formers captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene who demanded evidence from him.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:20 IST
Lanka's former sports minister says 2011 WC final sold; Jayawardene, Sangakkara demand evidence

Sri Lanka's former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has alleged that his country "sold" the 2011 World Cup final to India, a claim ridiculed by formers captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene who demanded evidence from him. In an interview with local TV channel 'Sirasa', Aluthgamage said the final was fixed. Set a target of 275, India claimed the trophy thanks to the brilliance of Gautam Gambhir (97) and then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (91).

"Today I am telling you that we sold the 2011 world cup, I said this when I was the sports minister," Aluthgamage, who was the sports minister at the time, said. "As a country I do not want to announce this. I can't exactly remember if it was 2011 or 2012. But we were to win that game," added the politician, who was the state minister of power in the current caretaker government which is in charge until the election to be held on 5 August said.

"I am telling you with responsibility I felt that the match was fixed. I can debate this, I know people were concerned about this." The captain of Sri Lanka at that time, Sangakkara, asked him to produce evidence for an anti-corruption probe. "He needs to take his 'evidence' to the ICC and the Anti corruption and Security Unit so the claims can be investigated thoroughly," he tweeted.

Jayawardene, also a former captain who scored a hundred in that game, ridiculed the charge. "Is the elections around the corner...like the circus has started...names and evidence?" he asked in a tweet. Aluthgamage said that in his opinion no players were involved in fixing the result, "but certain parties were." Aluthgamage had also previously hinted that the game was fixed.

Both Aluthgamage and the then President Mahinda Rajapaksa were among the invitees at the final played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga had also called for a probe on alleged match-fixing in the 2011 World Cup final.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

German prosecutors accuse Russia of ordering murder of former Chechen rebel in Berlin

German federal prosecutors accused Russia on Thursday of ordering the killing of a former Chechen rebel in Berlin last summer and indicted a Russian man for the murder, which has severely strained diplomatic ties.German investigators have g...

Liver perfusion can save 7 in 10 rejected donor livers: Study

Up to seven in every 10 donor livers that would have otherwise been rejected for transplantation could be used after just four to six hours of treatment with a liver perfusion technique, a new study says. The research, published in the jour...

33 shelter home inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Kanpur

Thirty-three inmates of two shelter homes run by the Uttar Pradesh government here have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. Eighteen coronavirus patients have been detected at a women shelter home, while 15 in a girls ...

PSA detention of Nayeem Akhtar, Hilal Ahmad Lone revoked: Officials

The detention of Hilal Ahmad Lone, son of National Conference Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, and PDP leader Nayeem Akhtar under the Public Safety Act was revoked on Thursday, officials said here. The detention of Nayeem Akhtar and Hila...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020