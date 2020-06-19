Left Menu
Rams' McVay doubts football with distancing is feasible

Speaking on a joint conference call with Chargers coach and Los Angeles NFL co-tenant Anthony Lynn to preview their "Hard Knocks" season ahead, McVay opened up about doubts football can be played during the coronavirus pandemic. "Is this crazy coach Lynn?"I mean we're going to social distance but we play football?

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Speaking on a joint conference call with Chargers coach and Los Angeles NFL co-tenant Anthony Lynn to preview their "Hard Knocks" season ahead, McVay opened up about doubts football can be played during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Is this crazy coach Lynn? We're talking about some of this stuff and we're playing football," McVay said. "I mean we're going to social distance but we play football? Hey, this is really hard for me to understand all this. I don't want to be .... I don't get it. I really don't." On the same day California Gov. Gavin Newsom made protective masks mandatory in public, HBO announced the Chargers and Rams will be featured in the five-part docuseries "Hard Knocks" debuting Aug. 11.

McVay was back in the office for the first time Thursday wearing the Rams' new logo on his protective face mask. If football training camp happens this summer, McVay and general manager Les Snead said the Rams are excited about being a featured attraction on HBO.

"We're really excited about it," McVay said.

