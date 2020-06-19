Yankees president: Owners don't want more games

New York Yankees president Randy Levine, a former negotiator on Major League Baseball's behalf, said the league's owners are unwilling to accept any player proposal that involves more games. Levine represented MLB in the labor strike of 1994 and said the current standoff, which reached five weeks, could go on if players insist on adding games beyond the league-pushed 60-game regular season and expanded playoffs.

"Here's what I told Rob (Manfred, MLB commissioner)," Levine said. "As I've said, I have great respect for the players. I just do not think we can reach agreement on the number of games. I think the March 26 agreement recognized that (the commissioner has the right to set the schedule). So what I would do if I were commissioner - and what I advised him to do - was this: You have the players saying, 'Where and when. We're ready to play.' We agreed to pay them 100 percent pro rata of their salary. So he should just say, 'We're finished talking about the number of games.'" Players want 70 games as part of their counter to MLB's proposal, which would have included July 19 as Opening Day and a 70-day regular season ending Sept. 27.

More than 14 weeks have passed since spring training was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Further delays in starting the season could invite cancellation in the estimation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said baseball should not play into mid-October because of the threat of a second wave of the coronavirus.

