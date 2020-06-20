Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Leafs' Matthews tests positive for COVID-19

Citing two "NHL sources outside Toronto," the Sun reported that Matthews, 22, is self-quarantining at his home in Arizona and hopes to be healthy enough and eligible to travel to Toronto in time for the opening of Leafs camp on July 10. According to the report, Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen was spending a lot of the break at Matthews' Scottsdale home but did not test positive for COVID-19 and is no longer in Arizona.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 03:18 IST
Report: Leafs' Matthews tests positive for COVID-19

Toronto Maple Leafs All-Star center Auston Matthews has tested positive for COVID-19, the Toronto Sun reported on Friday. Citing two "NHL sources outside Toronto," the Sun reported that Matthews, 22, is self-quarantining at his home in Arizona and hopes to be healthy enough and eligible to travel to Toronto in time for the opening of Leafs camp on July 10.

According to the report, Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen was spending a lot of the break at Matthews' Scottsdale home but did not test positive for COVID-19 and is no longer in Arizona. The team has yet to announce anything on Matthews' condition, but one source told the Sun, "There's no blueprint for this. This is not an ankle injury."

Matthews, the NHL's No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016, is in the first year of a five-year, $58 million contract. He set career highs in goals (47) and points (80) in 70 games this regular season. He has 158 goals and 127 assists for 285 points in 282 career regular-season games. The NHL suspended the regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 12. The league announced in May a plan to resume the season in late July with an expanded 24-team playoff format. The Maple Leafs, seeded eighth in the Eastern Conference, will play the ninth-seed Columbus Blue Jackets in a best-of-five series in the first round.

The news comes just hours after reports surfaced claiming the Tampa Bay Lightning temporarily closed their training facility during Phase 2 of the NHL's return-to-play plan after multiple players and some staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Phase 2 began last week with teams opening their training facilities for small groups of players and staff to conduct workouts.

The Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche also had players and/or staffers test positive for COVID-19 during the hiatus. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why not a Black woman?' Consensus grows around Biden's VP

Joe Biden is facing growing calls to select a Black woman as his running mate as an acknowledgement of their critical role in the Democratic Party and a response to the nationwide protests against racism and inequality. The shifting dynamic...

Mexican president's dislike of oversight sparks resignations

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obradors campaign against external oversight agencies reached a new level Friday with the resignation of the head of the federal anti-discrimination commission and the presidents vow to abolish dozens of ...

China's top legislative body drafts national security law for Hong Kong

Chinas top legislative body has begun drafting a national security law for Hong Kong that critics say will undermine the semi-autonomous territorys legal and political institutions. A draft law on safeguarding national security in the Hong ...

Tri-service contingent of Indian Armed Forces to participate in Russia's Victory Parade on June 24

A tri-service contingent of the Indian armed forces departed for Moscow on Friday to participate in the military parade at Red Square on June 24 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Russia victory in the World War II. IndianArmedForce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020