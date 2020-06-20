Left Menu
Sourav Ganguly, Nasser Hussain's banter over 2002 Natwest finals cannot be missed!

Former skippers of India and England respectively, Sourav Ganguly and Nasser Hussain on Saturday indulged in a funny banter on Twitter regarding the 2002 Natwest Trophy finals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 16:00 IST
Nasser Hussain and Sourav Ganguly with Natwest Trophy (Photo/Sourav Ganguly Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India had defeated England, in the 2002 Natwest Trophy finals, to mark one of the memorable victories for the Men in Blue.

Ganguly shared a picture of himself and Hussain with the Natwest Trophy and captioned the post as: "Hi Nass.. when was this picture taken.. losing memory with old age, need my mates help, Nasser Hussain". To this tweet, Hussain replied with a GIF where 'Homer', famous cartoon character from the Simpsons is seen hiding his face in the bushes.

After this Ganguly was seen at his best, saying: "Young Nass, already thinking about captaincy". The banter did not end there, as Hussain said: "Or just waiting for you at the toss again".

This response of Hussain left Ganguly bamboozled, and the former skipper lauded Hussain for having his humour intact. Ganguly was reportedly known for leaving other skippers waiting at the time of the toss.

In the Natwest final, India was given a target of 326 to win the match. India was struggling at 146/5 when both Yuvraj and Kaif got together at the crease. The duo put on a partnership of 121 runs to give India a glimmer of hope in the match.

Yuvraj was dismissed for 69 runs, but Kaif batted well, as a tailender, to give India a win in the final over by two wickets and with three balls to spare. After the win, then skipper Ganguly took off his shirt and celebrated from the Lord's dressing room.

During England's innings, Hussain also scored a century and went on to play a knock of 115 runs. (ANI)

