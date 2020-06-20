Kiren Rijiju to join Shilpa Shetty, Mary Kom, Anjum Moudgil for Yoga@Home session on International Yoga Day

On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday, the Government of India's flagship program Fit India, is organizing a special online session with renowned fitness icon Shilpa Shetty Kundra which will be joined by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju as well as eminent Indian sportspersons, boxer Mary Kom and rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil. "I will be doing this live yoga session for school children with our Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and some renowned athletes. Please join us with your family members for this special yoga session and bring in your yoga mats. Let's pledge towards a healthier and fitter tomorrow," Shilpa said in a statement.

The need for Yoga has become paramount in the current scenario grasped by the COVID-19 pandemic. Immunity is the need of the hour and Yoga, which has been a deep part of Indian heritage, culture and lifestyle, can once again show its prowess by being the life-saver in modern times. Termed Fun Family Yoga, the 45-minute online session is specially designed keeping in mind the Ministry of Ayush guidelines about Yoga@Home, since people cannot congregate to celebrate the International Yoga Day owing to the ongoing pandemic.

"The session also aims to engage children meaningfully about the elements of Yoga in a fun and educative manner. The session will involve a host of simple and highly-effective asanas that can be done at the comfort of home as well as a segment on pranayama and mantra meditation," the statement added. "I am looking forward to learn and interact with Rijiju sir and Shilpa Shetty and spread awareness together about Yoga and its importance of well-being to all the children and parents who will be watching us," said Anjum, a quota-holder for next year's Olympics.

The session will be live at 5 pm on June 21 on the YouTube page of Fit India as well as the Facebook and Instagram pages of Shilpa Shetty Kundra. (ANI)