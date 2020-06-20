Left Menu
Development News Edition

SLC mulling to start T20 League In August

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is considering to host a T20 tournament, Lankan Premier League, in August, despite uncertainty looking over the home series against India and Bangladesh due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 20-06-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:01 IST
SLC mulling to start T20 League In August
"SLC CEO Ashley de Silva is understood to have written to other boards about the prospect of a Lankan Premier League (LPL), while foreign players have also been approached," ESPNCricinfo reported. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is considering to host a T20 tournament, Lankan Premier League, in August, despite uncertainty looking over the home series against India and Bangladesh due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SLC reckons it has a chance to safely host a T20 league this year with significant foreign involvement as the island nation, unlike several other countries, has managed the health crisis well, according to a media report.

Sri Lanka has so far reported less than 2,000 positive cases and 11 deaths while several countries continue to have in place, strict travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 8.8 million people worldwide. "SLC CEO Ashley de Silva is understood to have written to other boards about the prospect of a Lankan Premier League (LPL), while foreign players have also been approached," ESPNCricinfo reported.

"Tournament planning, though, remains in its very preliminary stages, with no official announcement having yet come from the board. At present, SLC is working on the theory that LPL may feature five teams and could last a little over three weeks," the report said. Starting August, foreign players, support staff, and broadcast personnel will not be required to undergo a long quarantine upon arrival in Sri Lanka.

They will be required to return two negative COVID-19 results, one shortly before boarding their flights in their respective countries and another soon after arriving in Sri Lanka and SLC is banking on this detail going in its favour. SLC is also hopeful of hosting the Asia Cup in September while efforts are on to get India over for three ODIs and as many T20Is and Bangladesh over for three Tests.

An SLC official said that government approval had been granted not just for a potential LPL, but also for the India, Bangladesh and Asia Cup tours. Last week, India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic with both the Boards saying that the situation is not feasible for the games to go ahead.

Sri Lanka has also offered to host the Indian Premier League that has been postponed indefinitely.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand govt issues SOPs for shooting films

Uttarakhand government on Saturday issued standard operating procedures SOPs for shooting films in the state with the emphasis on social distancing and wearing of masks by crew members and staff to restrict the transmission of COVID-19. ...

Punjab reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, State count climbs to 3952

Punjabs count of coronavirus cases surged to 3,952 after 120 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, said State Health Department. A total of 120 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive case...

Volunteer sleuths track down Hawaii's quarantine scofflaws

Former longtime television reporter Angela Keen knows how to track people down. During the coronavirus pandemic, shes putting her skills to use finding tourists who defy Hawaiis mandatory two-week quarantine on arriving travellers.When memb...

Iranian dissident wounded in stabbing in the Netherlands - report

An Iranian dissident was seriously injured in a knife attack in the northern Dutch city of Leeuwarden, a local newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the victims family. The man, who was named by the Leeuwarden Courant newspaper as Sadegh Z...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020