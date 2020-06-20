Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuomo: Yanks, Mets to train in N.Y. if MLB resumes

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the Yankees and Mets would train in the state if Major League Baseball attempts to start its coronavirus-delayed season.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 23:44 IST
Cuomo: Yanks, Mets to train in N.Y. if MLB resumes
"I think New York now is especially attractive, compared to the other states, because we have such a low transmission rate, and this is a state that is ready, willing and able to partner with sports teams so that they can play," Cuomo said in a conference call. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the Yankees and Mets would train in the state of Major League Baseball attempts to start its coronavirus-delayed season. The teams confirmed the decision of Cuomo, who said he'd like to stop by to see the teams on the field.

"I think New York now is especially attractive, compared to the other states, because we have such a low transmission rate, and this is a state that is ready, willing and able to partner with sports teams so that they can play," Cuomo said in a conference call. The Yankees initially planned to venture to their spring training complex in Tampa, Fla., however, the Sunshine State has seen a recent rise in positive tests for the coronavirus.

The Mets were undecided between New York and their training camp in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Now, they'll train at Citi Field while the Yankees will be at Yankee Stadium. "To have spring training in New York, that is a really great development," Cuomo said. "It's where I think they should always be, obviously. But in a bleak time, and in a season that obviously has had significant hurdles to deal with, to have a spring training quick camp in New York, that is the first bit of really good news when it comes to baseball that we've had in a long time."

With coronavirus infections climbing in Florida and Arizona, Major League Baseball is closing all spring training sites to have them undergo a thorough cleaning, multiple media outlets reported late Friday night. Earlier Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants shut down their training facilities due to positive tests for the coronavirus, and the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels announced that players had contracted COVID-19.

The spread of the virus at baseball facilities coincides with statewide spikes in both Florida and Arizona. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFLPA advises players to stop working out together

The NFL Players Association reportedly has asked players to stop working out together. NBC Sports Pro Football Talk obtained a copy of a letter sent to all players from NFLPA medical director Dr Thom Mayer.Please be advised that it is our c...

Georgia marks first anniversary of anti-Kremlin protest

Thousands of people gathered in the centre of Georgias capital Tbilisi on Saturday to protest against the government and Russia one year after the brutal dispersal of an anti-Kremlin demonstration.The protest was the first major gathering i...

Grizzlies hire Ahearn as assistant coach

The Memphis Grizzlies added Blake Ahearn to the staff as an assistant coach on Saturday. Ahearn, 36, left his role as head coach of the NBA G Leagues Austin Spurs to take the position.He will assist head coach Taylor Jenkins with player dev...

Solar eclipse 2020: Goddess Kanaka Durga temple closed till 6 am on Monday

The temple of Goddess Kanaka Durga on Indrakeeladri hillock was closed at 7 p.m. on Saturday after regular rituals, in the wake of the solar eclipse on June 21. The temple will be reopened at 230 p.m. on Sunday, after completion of the sola...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020