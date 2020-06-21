Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Djokovic reaches final of own exhibition tournament

Djokovic saved three set points in his 4-3 4-1 defeat of fellow Serb Pedja Krstin before he sank home crowd favourite Borna Coric 4-1 4-3 in front of several thousand fans at the Visnjik tennis complex. "I hope we gave the crowd a good show," Djokovic, who organised the event while international tennis remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said in a courtside interview.

Reuters | Zadar | Updated: 21-06-2020 04:12 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 04:12 IST
Tennis-Djokovic reaches final of own exhibition tournament

World number one Novak Djokovic romped into the final of his own exhibition tournament after winning both opening singles at the Adria Tour in Croatia's coastal resort Zadar on Saturday. Djokovic saved three set points in his 4-3 4-1 defeat of fellow Serb Pedja Krstin before he sank home crowd favourite Borna Coric 4-1 4-3 in front of several thousand fans at the Visnjik tennis complex.

"I hope we gave the crowd a good show," Djokovic, who organised the event while international tennis remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said in a courtside interview. "A few points here and there swung the tie my way. Many thanks to the fans who turned up and stayed late. The last few months have been difficult (because of the pandemic) and I hope you will come in numbers tomorrow too."

The two-day event on red clay in Zadar is the second leg of Djokovic's Adria Tour, with Austrian Dominic Thiem winning the first leg in Belgrade last weekend. The third leg due in Montenegro on June 27 and 28 has been scrapped over coronavirus concerns while the final leg is to be staged in Bosnia's city Banja Luka on July 3 and 4.

The tournaments involve eight players each, divided into two pools of four on a round-robin basis. Sets have been slashed to best-of-seven games. In Sunday's afternoon session, Djokovic faces Croatian Dino Serdarusic who replaced Grigor Dimitrov after the Bulgarian pulled out of the tournament with sickness following his opening 4-1 4-1 loss to Coric.

But the outcome of the contest will be meaningless as Djokovic cannot be overhauled by any of his Group A rivals. In Group B, Russian Andrey Rublev is in pole position to advance into Sunday's 1800 GMT final after wins over 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic and Serb Danilo Petrovic.

In Sunday's final round-robin match, Rublev faces Germany's world number seven Alexander Zverev who stayed in contention for a berth in the final with a 4-3 0-4 4-3 win over Cilic. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK demonstrators hold fourth weekend of anti-racism protests

Anti-racism demonstrators held protests across the U.K. for a fourth weekend on Saturday, despite a ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrations inspired by the Black Lives Matter campaign were taking place in...

Three killed in stabbing attack in English town of Reading, media reports say

Three people were killed in a stabbing attack in a park in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday and broadcaster Sky News said police were treating the incident as terrorism-related. Police said they arrested a man at the scene. ...

Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A pre-dawn shooting in a park in Seattles protest zone killed a 19-year-old man and critically injured another person, authorities said Saturday. The shooting happened at about 230 a.m. in the area near the citys downtown that is known as C...

Retired pope visits old haunts, parents' grave in Germany

Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI visited his former home near Regensburg, Germany, on Saturday, greeted old neighbors and prayed at his parents grave as part of a trip to his former haunts to be with his seriously ill 96-year-old brother, the Rev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020