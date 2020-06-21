Left Menu
Development News Edition

Curtis Blaydes stifles Volkov in UFC heavyweight bout

Featherweight Josh Emmett won a unanimous decision over Shane Burgos in a thrilling joint performance during the penultimate bout of the latest show from the fan-free UFC Apex gym in the mixed martial arts promotion's hometown. Blaydes (14-2) showcased his superior wrestling skills from the start against Volkov, taking down the towering Russian within the first 10 seconds and then dominating the first 3 1/2 rounds.

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 21-06-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 10:17 IST
Curtis Blaydes stifles Volkov in UFC heavyweight bout

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes dominated Alexander Volkov with wrestling Saturday night, earning his fourth consecutive victory in a suffocating unanimous decision. Featherweight Josh Emmett won a unanimous decision over Shane Burgos in a thrilling joint performance during the penultimate bout of the latest show from the fan-free UFC Apex gym in the mixed martial arts promotion's hometown.

Blaydes (14-2) showcased his superior wrestling skills from the start against Volkov, taking down the towering Russian within the first 10 seconds and then dominating the first 3 1/2 rounds. Volkov (31-8) landed his own takedown late in the fourth and nailed Blaydes with a few strikes early in the fifth, but Blaydes pushed through and won by bending the fight to his clear strengths on the ground. “It's always a good experience to know you can go 25 minutes, and there's things you need to work on, but you learn them in a win,” Blaydes said. “I need to work on my conditioning after the third round, but I'm happy with the win. Volkov is legit, and I'm one step closer to a title shot.” The 6-foot-7 Volkov flew to the U.S. with no clear idea how he will get home to Russia due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. He had won seven of his last eight fights, but hadn't competed since his one-sided victory over Greg Hardy in Moscow last year.

Blaydes won on the judges' scorecards 49-46, 48-47 and 48-46. Blaydes and Francis Ngannou are the most likely contenders to get the next shot at the UFC heavyweight title after champion Stipe Miocic completes his trilogy with former two-belt champ Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 on Aug. 15. Ngannou is responsible for the only two losses of Blaydes' career, winning their bouts in 2016 and 2018.

Emmett and Burgos put on the performance of the night with a fascinating slugfest, with Emmett winning 29-28, 29-28 and 29-27. The 35-year-old Emmett (16-2) persevered through a knee injury in the first round to land two knockdowns and a dominant third round, but Burgos absorbed tremendous punishment and thought he had earned a decision. “Dana, I told you, get that checkbook ready!” Emmett shouted immediately after the fight in the direction of UFC President Dana White, who hands out the promotion's bonuses for outstanding performances.

The event was the fourth of five consecutive UFC shows held over five weekends with no fans on its corporate campus. After next week's show headlined by Dustin Poirier's meeting with Dan Hooker, the UFC will move to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for four shows in 14 days, beginning with UFC 251 on July 12. Veteran Jim Miller finished Roosevelt Roberts with an armbar in the first round of his latest milestone fight. The 36-year-old Miller (32-14) matched Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone's record 35th appearance in a UFC cage, and his 21st UFC victory left him trailing only Cerrone (23) and Demian Maia (22) in the promotion's history.

Former bantamweight title contender Raquel Pennington (11-8) earned only her second win since 2016 with a clear decision over 42-year-old high school teacher Marion Reneau. Pennington's fiancée, Tecia Torres, snapped her four-fight skid since 2017 with a one-sided decision over Brianna Van Buren on the early undercard. Justin Jaynes had a storybook UFC debut, stopping Frank Camacho with strikes in just 41 seconds. The 30-year-old Jaynes accepted the fight only three days ago when Matt Frevola was pulled from the Las Vegas card because of a teammate's positive coronavirus test.

In two matchups pitting seasoned veterans, Lauren Murphy won a unanimous decision over fellow veteran flyweight Roxanne Modafferi, and Bobby Green controlled his win over Clay Guida. AP BS BS.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China may enact Hong Kong security law at end of June

Chinas top lawmaking body has announced a three-day session for the end of this month, a move that raises the possibility of the enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong that has stirred debate and fears in the semi-autonomous ter...

Tennis-Djokovic wins compliment from James for basketball skills

Novak Djokovic has charmed many over the years with his exploits on the tennis courts but the mens world number one now also has an admirer of his basketball skills in American great LeBron James. Djokovic, who has been busy organizing an e...

Under Trump, 'You're fired!' even greets federal prosecutors

Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara had a snickering response to news that his successor as top federal prosecutor was stepping down from the job. Doesnt sound like stepping down, Bharara tweeted soon after the announcement was mad...

Salman requests fans to stand with Sushant's family: Loss of loved one extremely painful

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to extend support to Sushant Singh Rajputs family and admirers after a criminal complaint was filed against him for abetting the suicide of the late actor. Rajput, 34, was found dead ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020