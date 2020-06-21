Left Menu
Development News Edition

Starc provides video footage to prove injury for getting IPL insurance payout

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has provided video footage from the second Test against South Africa in 2018 to prove that he got injured and as a result, deserves an insurance payout for losing his Indian Premier League (IPL) deal with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 21-06-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 15:42 IST
Starc provides video footage to prove injury for getting IPL insurance payout
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has provided video footage from the second Test against South Africa in 2018 to prove that he got injured and as a result, deserves an insurance payout for losing his Indian Premier League (IPL) deal with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Starc is seeking an insurance payout of USD 1.53 million, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

As per a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Starc had filed a lawsuit in the Victorian County Court in April last year against the insurers of his contract. Clyde and Co lawyers are representing the insurer and they have been disputing the timing of the injury in the second Test between Australia and South Africa.

The date for the civil trial was listed for March 30 but that was rescheduled for June 17 and now it has been further delayed to August 12 this year. The mediation talks on May 25 and 26 broke down when Starc's manager Andrew Fraser provided footage from Fox Sports of Starc bowling during the second Test.

The delay has come in as the lawyers for the insurers argued that they did not enough time to assess the footage from March 10, one clip lasting one minute 37 seconds, and the second 7:25 minutes, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. On the other hand, the lawyers of Starc have been arguing that the insurers that 13 months to review the case and seek footage.

As per the insurers, Starc needs to prove that he suffered a single, sudden, and unexpected event that occurred at an identifiable time and place. Both Starc and the insurers have filed reports from medical experts. Orthopaedic surgeon Russel Miller, who is representing Starc said that the injury was "complex and multifactorial" but "it is likely, on the balance of probabilities.

However, Dr Seamus Dalton, acting on behalf of the insurer, said: "In my opinion, the plaintiff did not suffer an injury or accident on 10 March 2018. Starc became aware of the onset of right posterior and posteriolateral calf pain during the course of the second Test. Onset appears to have been gradual and symptoms continued over the course of the Test." Starc had been signed on for the 2018 IPL by KKR for whopping USD 1.8 million. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I'll not be happy if I don't get at least one century in England: Chase

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase wants to be taken more seriously as a batsman and says personally it would be a big disappointment if he fails to score at least a century in the three-Test series against England, starting July 8 in Sou...

COVID-19: Bangladesh's national carrier resumes int'l flights

Bangladeshs national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines resumed international flights on Sunday after a gap of three months due to the coronavirus outbreak. The maiden flight of BG001 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft departed from Hazrat Shahjalal ...

Pope says coronavirus should spark new environmental awareness

The drastic reduction in pollution during coronavirus lockdowns around the world should lead to greater concern for the environment as restrictions are lifted, Pope Francis said on Sunday.At his Sunday address in St. Peters Square, Francis ...

Mumbai, June 21 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 1710 hrs. . BOM1 MP-YOGA DAY MP residents perform yoga at home amid COVID-19 pandemic Bhopal A number of Madhya Pradesh residents rolled out yoga mats at their homes on Sunday morning and performed exerci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020