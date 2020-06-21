Left Menu
Development News Edition

193 athletes offered grants from Athlete Welfare Fund

World Athletics and the International Athletics Foundation (IAF) on Sunday announced that 193 athletes from 58 member federations will be offered one-time grants of USD 3000 through an Athlete Welfare Fund declared in April to support professional athletes experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Quai Antoine | Updated: 21-06-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 19:27 IST
193 athletes offered grants from Athlete Welfare Fund
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

World Athletics and the International Athletics Foundation (IAF) on Sunday announced that 193 athletes from 58 member federations will be offered one-time grants of USD 3000 through an Athlete Welfare Fund declared in April to support professional athletes experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. Initially totalling USD 5,00,000 when its creation was announced on April 28, generous contributions since have made USD 6,00,000 ultimately available to athletes in need.

"The IAF received 261 eligible applications by the May 31 deadline. These applications were evaluated by the IAF to ensure they met the eligibility criteria, under the oversight of an expert working group, chaired by World Athletics president Sebastian Coe," World Athletics said in a statement. To be eligible, athletes had to be qualified for selection for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (by entry standard), had to be able to demonstrate justifiable welfare need through a significant loss of income in 2020 compared to 2019, and must never have had an anti-doping violation.

Athletes ranked in the top six on the World Rankings, those who finished in the top six in any Gold Label Road race in 2019, and those who earned more than USD 6000 in prize money from the 2019 Diamond League were not eligible to apply in order to help focus support to those most in need. The Foundation expects to begin making payments to athletes as early as the end of this week.

Members of the working group included Olympic champion and 1500m world record-holder Hicham El Guerrouj, Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi (representing the WA Athletes' Commission), WA Executive Board members Sunil Sabharwal (Audit, Risk & Finance Committee) and Abby Hoffman, WA Council members Adille Sumariwalla, Beatrice Ayikoru and Willie Banks, IAF Executive Committee member and former WA treasurer Jose Maria Odriozola and Team Athletics St Vincent and the Grenadines President Keith Joseph. World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said, "My thanks to all the working group members for their input throughout this process over the last two months, and since they all agreed to be part of this working group at the end of April when we announced the fund."

"Their contributions, particularly at the outset to shape the criteria and fund focus, has meant we'll be able to get money quickly to those athletes most in need through a robust but simple process, which is what Hicham El Guerrouj and I hoped when we first discussed the idea in late April. A final thanks to Hicham for the initial concept and his personal generous contribution," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hit hard by virus, fine dining finds new ways to serve

San Francisco chef Dominique Crenn was huddled with staff one day in mid-March when she learned that coronavirus restrictions would close the dining room at her celebrated restaurant, Atelier Crenn. Immediately, everyone started brainstorm...

Apartment complex in Delhi's Rohini inaugurates 8-bed COVID isolation centre for residents

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Delhi, resident welfare associations in the city have started coming up with their own isolation facilities for infected patients. An eight-bed isolation centre set up by the residents of Antarik...

Daily base metals trading on MCX hits over Rs 5,500 cr; betters March levels

Volume of base metals traded on commodities bourse MCX has more than doubled since lifting of the lockdown, hitting a daily high of Rs 5,531 crore on June 20 and has even bettered the March levels, according to the exchange. While daily ave...

With 273 new COVID-19 cases, Ahmedabad's count jumps to 18,837; fatalities rise by 20 to 1,332: Health official. PTI KA PD NSK NSK

With 273 new COVID-19 cases, Ahmedabads count jumps to 18,837 fatalities rise by 20 to 1,332 Health official. PTI KA PD NSK NSK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020