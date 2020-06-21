Sports highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2106 hours: SPO-CRI-SREESANTH-INTERVIEW With Michael Jordan's former trainer for help, Sreesanth readies for redemption By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) A 'theatre of dreams' called Indian Premier League turned into a nightmare seven summers back and S Sreesanth is getting ready for a long and arduous road towards redemption with lessons in mental conditioning from Michael Jordan's former trainer Tim Grover. SPO-CRI-DINDA Sidelined by Bengal, Dinda looks for fresh start with a new team By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) Veteran pacer Ashok Dinda calls himself a victim of politics after Bengal dropped him on disciplinary grounds midway into the Ranji Trophy last year but says he would return stronger with a new team this season.

SPO-BAD-PRANNOY-GOPICHAND Gopichand recommends Prannoy for Arjuna Award New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Indian shuttler H S Prannoy has been recommended for the Arjuna award by chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand after the Badminton Association of India ignored him for a second successive year due to disciplinary issues. SPO-CRI-PATIL Patil urges players to remain mentally strong, ensure injury-free return when cricket resumes New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Former India batsman Sandeep Patil on Sunday advised players to remain mentally strong and ensure an injury-free return to cricket when the game resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-WARNER Very sure of playing IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed: Warner New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Opener David Warner is "very sure and positive" that he and other Australian players will be able to play the IPL if the T20 World Cup is postponed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-STARC Starc provides video footage to prove injury for USD 1.43 million IPL insurance payout Sydney, Jun 21 (PTI) Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has furnished video footage of the second Test against South Africa in 2018 to prove that he got injured real-time and deserves an insurance payout of USD 1.53 million for losing his IPL deal with Kolkata Knight Riders.

SPO-CRI-RACISM-CHAPPELL What is implied often cuts deeps, Chappell recalls brush with racism Melbourne, Jun 21 (PTI) Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell has recalled his brush with racism as he offered his views on the raging issue, talking about a time when he saw fellow players being abused and discriminated against but not without a note of protest from him. SPO-CRI-WI-CHASE I'll not be happy if I don't get at least one century in England: Chase Manchester, Jun 21 (PTI) West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase wants to be taken more seriously as a batsman and says personally it would be a big disappointment if he fails to score at least a century in the three-Test series against England, starting July 8 in Southampton. SPO-CRI-DDCA-KHANNA Former BCCI acting president Khanna's wife in running for DDCA top post New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Former BCCI acting president CK Khanna's wife Shashi is favourite to become the next president of the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), a post vacated by journalist Rajat Sharma last year. SPO-CRI-HARMISON Moeen Ali's in my best team, I play him: Harmison London, Jun 21 (PTI) Former pacer Steve Harmison wants England to pick off-spinner Moeen Ali for the opening Test of the three-game series against the West Indies beginning at Southamton on July 8.

SPO-CHESS-WEBINAR 'Chess will not remain an online sport, normal events will start once situation improves' Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) Chess has thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic by going online but top FIDE official Emil Sutovsky felt it will not remain an online sport and normal over the board events will start once the situation improves worldwide..