Cricket community lost a giant of domestic cricket: Ganguly on Goel's death

Ganguly was joined by secretary secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal, both of whom condoled the death of former left-arm spinner who played for Patiala, Southern Punjab, Delhi and famously Haryana. "The Indian cricketing community has lost a giant of domestic cricket today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 00:14 IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly joined the cricket fans in mourning the death of Rajinder Goel terming him a "giant of domestic cricket". Ganguly was joined by secretary secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal, both of whom condoled the death of former left-arm spinner who played for Patiala, Southern Punjab, Delhi and famously Haryana.

"The Indian cricketing community has lost a giant of domestic cricket today. His staggering record tells you about his craft and the control he had over it, Ganguly said in his condolence statement. "To have a career that lasts more than 25 years and still be able to perform consistently speaks about his dedication and commitment towards the game. To be able to pick 750 wickets needs years and years of hard work and I salute his efforts. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family," the former India captain said. Jay Shah on his part spoke about his longevity in first-class cricket.

"His longevity should inspire upcoming cricketers to excel and improve every time they take the field. BCCI honoured him with Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017." PTI KHS KHS KHS.

