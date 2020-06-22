Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Simpson wins RBC Heritage at Harbour Town

The 34-year-old father of five made sure it was an extra special Father's Day by recording his seventh career win on the tour after his bogey-free 64 saw him finish on a combined 22-under-par 262, a stroke clear of Mexico's Abraham Ancer (65). At one point early on it looked like play might have to be completed on Monday after thunderstorms forced a two-hour and 45-minute delay but rain and lightning then gave way to sunshine at the Harbour Town course on Hilton Head Island.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 07:13 IST
Golf-Simpson wins RBC Heritage at Harbour Town

Webb Simpson birdied three of his final four holes to emerge with victory at the PGA Tour's tightly-contested RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday. The 34-year-old father of five made sure it was an extra special Father's Day by recording his seventh career win on the tour after his bogey-free 64 saw him finish on a combined 22-under-par 262, a stroke clear of Mexico's Abraham Ancer (65).

At one point early on it looked like play might have to be completed on Monday after thunderstorms forced a two-hour and 45-minute delay but rain and lightning then gave way to sunshine at the Harbour Town course on Hilton Head Island. "It was a crazy day. Honestly, I'm speechless right now," said Simpson, who started the day in a four-way tie for first.

"It looked like we weren't going to finish but we went back out. "It was a really long day on the golf course. I didn't really get going until (noon) and then the putts started going in and I was getting confident.

"It's amazing to be standing here right now," added Simpson, who won the 2012 U.S. Open on Father's Day, and the 2018 Players Championship on Mother's Day. Ancer pushed him close, the Mexican's long putt on 18 to force extra holes coming up short as the sun set.

Daniel Berger (65), last week's winner at Colonial, and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton (66) finished tied for third a shot further back on 20-under 264. American Nick Watney withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the second round on Friday.

Next up on the schedule is the Travelers Championship from June 24-27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, another event where fans are not allowed to attend.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Justin Bieber dismisses sexual assault allegations, plans to take legal action

Singer Justin Bieber on Sunday dismissed that he sexually assaulted a woman, who shared a detailed account of the assault on Twitter. According to a woman named Danielle, she was sexually assaulted by Bieber in 2014.As reported by The Holly...

Mohammad Irfan says he's 'fine' after rumours of death on social media

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan has confirmed that hes fine after rumours of his death started circulating on social media. The pacer said that all the reports saying he had been in a car accident were fake and baseless.Some social media outl...

Sikh abducted in Afghanistan, Afghan American Sikhs seek India's support

By Reena Bhardwaj An Afghanistan Sikh was abducted from the Paktia province in Eastern Afghanistan four days ago, confirmed the Afghan Sikh community living in the United States.The man identified as Nidhan Singh, hails from Tsamkani distri...

Shikhar Dhawan, VVS Laxman condole demise of Rajinder Goel

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Monday paid his tributes to the former first-class cricketer Rajinder Goel, who passed away yesterday at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues. Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. My thoughts and prayers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020