Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Croatia's Coric tests positive for COVID-19

Croatia's Borna Coric, who played in Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament at the weekend, said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19. Coric's positive test follows that of Grigor Dimitrov, who said on Sunday he had contracted the novel coronavirus.

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:15 IST
Tennis-Croatia's Coric tests positive for COVID-19
Borna Coric (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Croatia's Borna Coric, who played in Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament at the weekend, said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Coric's positive test follows that of Grigor Dimitrov, who said on Sunday he had contracted the novel coronavirus. Bulgarian Dimitrov also played in Djokovic's event and the final in the Croatian coastal resort of Zadar was canceled as a result.

Organizers of other sports looking to resume from the coronavirus shutdown will be watching developments with some trepidation as they try to find the safest way of getting competition back underway. Coric ranked No.33 in the world, revealed on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days get tested," the 23-year-old said. "I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused. I'm feeling well and don't have any symptoms." With international tennis suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, world number one Djokovic organized the Adria Tour as a charity event to be contested over four legs across the former Yugoslavia.

Djokovic's fitness coach Marco Panichi has also tested positive, Serbian daily Sportski Zurnal reported, quoting Croatia's health institute. The tournament witnessed packed stands during the opening leg in Belgrade, players hugging at the net, posing for pictures together, and dancing at clubs.

With both Serbia and Croatia easing lockdown measures weeks before the event, players were not obliged to observe social distancing rules in either country. "It is recommended that anyone who has been in close contact for more than 10 minutes with the tennis player is advised to self-isolate for 14 days and to contact their doctor," the event organizers said in a statement.

Australian Nick Kyrgios asked on Twitter if Djokovic, Austrian Dominic Thiem, and German Alexander Zverev had been tested following Dimitrov's result. American tennis great Chris Evert has criticized the organizers for the lack of social-distancing, saying, "... total physical contact, no face masks, even the fans were without masks... I don't get it."

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Severe flood situation in Assam and Bihar: NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority NDMA on Monday warned Assam and Bihar of severe flood situation. June 22, 2020 Flood Update Severe Flood Situation in Assam and Bihar, NDMA tweeted.Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission CWC issue...

S&P Global affirms AAA credit rating on AfDB with stable outlook

Rating agency SP Global on Friday affirmed its AAAA-1 long- and short-term issuer credit assessment of the African Development Bank AfDB AfDB.org with a stable outlook.The rating agency positively assessed the Banks very strong financial ri...

Soccer-Five Red Star players test positive for coronavirus

Five players of Red Star Belgrade tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after feeling unwell ahead of Saturdays final league match with Proleter Novi Sad, the Serbian champions said.Around 18,000 fans attended Red Stars 2-1 win over Prolet...

Red Star Belgrade says 5 players test positive for virus

Five Red Star Belgrade players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Serbian soccer club said Monday. The Serbian champions said in a statement that the players Marko Gobeljic, Njegos Petrovic, Dusan Jovancic, Marko Konatar and Bra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020