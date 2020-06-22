Pep Guardiola hails Benjamin Mendy's 'special quality'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Benjamin Mendy saying that the latter has a "special quality" with his energy. "He has a special quality with his energy. He came back so fit but it's one game. Hopefully, he can play regularly," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"He's a guy who missed a lot. Fabian Delph and Oleksandr (Zinchenko) and Danilo helped us a lot (when Mendy was out). I think it's so important to have him, but we have to wait, it's just one game," he added. Over the past three seasons, Mendy has only made 47 appearances in all competitions owing to a string of serious injuries. He displayed a brilliant performance during the club's 3-0 win against Arsenal on June 18.

Guardiola said that Mendy handles pressure "really well" but added they cannot count on him for two years. "The quality for Benjamin is to go outside, but Mendy is also learning to go inside too. It's about being fit," he said.

"He loves playing football. He plays without pressure - he's a guy who handles pressure really well. But we could not count on him for two years, it's a long time," Guardiola added. Manchester City will now take on Burnley on June 23. (ANI)