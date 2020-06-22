Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pep Guardiola hails Benjamin Mendy's 'special quality'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Benjamin Mendy saying that the latter has a "special quality" with his energy.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:02 IST
Pep Guardiola hails Benjamin Mendy's 'special quality'
Pep Guardiola. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Benjamin Mendy saying that the latter has a "special quality" with his energy. "He has a special quality with his energy. He came back so fit but it's one game. Hopefully, he can play regularly," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"He's a guy who missed a lot. Fabian Delph and Oleksandr (Zinchenko) and Danilo helped us a lot (when Mendy was out). I think it's so important to have him, but we have to wait, it's just one game," he added. Over the past three seasons, Mendy has only made 47 appearances in all competitions owing to a string of serious injuries. He displayed a brilliant performance during the club's 3-0 win against Arsenal on June 18.

Guardiola said that Mendy handles pressure "really well" but added they cannot count on him for two years. "The quality for Benjamin is to go outside, but Mendy is also learning to go inside too. It's about being fit," he said.

"He loves playing football. He plays without pressure - he's a guy who handles pressure really well. But we could not count on him for two years, it's a long time," Guardiola added. Manchester City will now take on Burnley on June 23. (ANI)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court grants interim bail to Kapil Nagar in doctor's suicide case

A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to Kapil Nagar, who was arrested in connection with a case related to the alleged suicide of a doctor in the national capital. AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal is also an accused in the case. Special Judge...

Coronavirus claims lives of 65 healthcare workers across Pakistan

As many as 65 medics, most of them doctors, in Pakistan have died of coronavirus and around 5,000 infected so far while battling on the frontline against the deadly disease, a government report said on Monday. The report prepared by the Nat...

President refers performers’ protection and copyright bills to National Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred the Copyright Amendment Bill and the Performers Protection Amendment Bill to the National Assembly, because of his reservations on the constitutionality of the legislation passed by Parliament.The Pres...

Gilead plans to produce 2 million remdesivir courses by 2020 end

Gilead Sciences Inc is planning to make more than two million courses of its potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir by the end of the year and start trials of an easier-to-use inhaled version in August, the company said on Monday.Remdesivir, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020