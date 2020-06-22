Esports-FIFA and EA Sports launch eChallenger series in Asia

Left Menu
Real-life professional soccer players will team up with esport gamers and social media influencers to compete in a new four-nation eChallenger series for Asia, organisers EA Sports and FIFA said on Monday.Four teams of three players from each country will compete in an online tournament set up on EA Sports' FIFA 20 game, with matchups including single and multiplayer formats.

22-06-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Real-life professional soccer players will team up with esport gamers and social media influencers to compete in a new four-nation eChallenger series for Asia, organisers EA Sports and FIFA said on Monday. South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and China will look to crown national champions in the four rounds of 'EA Sports FIFA Online 4' series from June 25-30, and the matches will be streamed live.

"For the first time, EA Sports FIFA Online 4 fans across Asia will have the chance to watch and engage directly with their favourite football stars, influencers and esports professionals," Simon Thomas, FIFA Chief Commercial Officer, said. Four teams of three players from each country will compete in an online tournament set up on EA Sports' FIFA 20 game, with matchups including single and multiplayer formats.

