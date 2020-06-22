Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-FBI and NASCAR investigate noose found in Wallace's garage

NASCAR said the incident was a "a despicable act of racism and hatred" and added it would "eliminate" whoever was responsible from the sport. Wallace was also one of the loudest voices in the push to have NASCAR remove the Confederate flag from tracks where it staged races.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:44 IST
Motor racing-FBI and NASCAR investigate noose found in Wallace's garage
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The FBI is reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's garage to determine whether there are violations of federal law, the U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Alabama said on Monday. As drivers prepared to return to the Talladega Superspeedway on Monday for a rain delayed race, NASCAR was also investigating the incident to try and find out the identity of the person who placed the noose in the garage on Sunday.

The only Black driver in NASCAR's top series and a vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter, Wallace was the target of a racial attack on Sunday when a noose, a symbol connected to lynching and America's slave history, was left in his team stall. The incident has rocked NASCAR but exploded beyond the sport when the U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Alabama confirmed that they, the FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division were looking into the matter.

"Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society," U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said in a statement. NASCAR said the incident was a "a despicable act of racism and hatred" and added it would "eliminate" whoever was responsible from the sport.

Wallace was also one of the loudest voices in the push to have NASCAR remove the Confederate flag from tracks where it staged races. In the wake of nationwide protests of racism, NASCAR announced earlier this month that Confederate flags would be prohibited from all events and properties.

Despite NASCAR's ruling, outside the Alabama track on Sunday there were still plenty of Confederate flags flying and merchandise for sale. Prior to the race, a small plane flew above the superspeedway with a banner of the Confederate flag trailing another that read "DEFUND NASCAR."

Alabama governor Kay Ivey on Monday condemned the act and apologized to Wallace, a native of Mobile, calling the 26-year-old "one of us". "I am shocked and appalled to hear of yesterday's vile act against Bubba Wallace in Talladega - there is no place for this disgusting display of hatred in our state," said Ivey in a statement.

"Racism and threats of this nature will not be condoned nor tolerated, and I commit to assisting in any way possible to ensure that the person responsible for this is caught and punished." NASCAR and the larger sporting world have rallied behind Wallace.

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James was among the first tweeting: "Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don't stand alone! I'm right here with you as well as every other athlete." NASCAR was among the top-three trending topics on Twitter in the U.S. on Monday, with supporters of Wallace using the hashtag #IStandWithBubba.

The incident has not distracted Wallace who will be back in his car on Monday with legendary 82-year-old team owner Richard Petty reportedly making the trip to the track to support his driver despite the threat of the novel coronavirus.

TRENDING

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Diabetes drug may lower COVID-19 death risk in women; key immune cells fail to respond to virus

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Metformin tied to lower risk of COVID-19 death in w...

New Yorkers rush to get haircuts, dine outside but COVID-19 cases soar in other states

After more than 100 days of a coronavirus lockdown, New York City residents on Monday celebrated the lifting of more restrictions by getting their first haircuts in months, shopping at reopened stores, and dining at outdoor cafes. Once the ...

Kerala CM requests Centre to resume flight services to Dubai

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged the Centre to resume flight services to Dubai after the gulf nation allowed its residents stuck abroad due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, to return to the emirate from June 22. In a lett...

WHO: Virus surge due to peak in big countries

The record levels of new daily COVID-19 cases are due to the fact that the pandemic is peaking in a number of big countries at the same time and reflect a change in the virus global activity, the World Health Organization said. At a media b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020