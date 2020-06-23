Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB players vote against 60-game season proposal

Major League Baseball players on Monday voted overwhelmingly against a proposal to play a shortened 60-game season amid the COVID-19 outbreak. According to multiple reports, the MLB Players Association sub-committee voted 33-5 to reject the proposal. Tennis: Coric, Troicki test positive for COVID-19, poses questions for sport's return

Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki tested positive for COVID-19 after playing in Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition event, raising serious concerns for tennis governing bodies in their bid to restart the sport after a lengthy shutdown. The professional circuit was halted in early March as nations closed borders and imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus. Golf: Koepka to be joined by brother Chase in Travelers field

World number four Brooks Koepka will have a familiar face in the field at this week's PGA Tour event in Cromwell, Connecticut as his younger brother Chase grabbed one of two qualifying spots that were up for grabs on Monday. The younger Koepka, who was cheered on by his four-times major-winning brother, shot a five-under-par 67 at Ellington Ridge Country Club in Connecticut and then made it through a playoff to gain entry the Travelers Championship. PGA Championship to go ahead without fans in San Francisco

This year's PGA Championship, scheduled to be played in early August at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, will be conducted without fans because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the PGA of America said on Monday. The Aug. 6-9 event, one of golf's four majors, was previously postponed from its originally scheduled May date because of the scale of the outbreak in San Francisco. Jonquel Jones to skip WNBA season, citing COVID-19 concerns

Twice WNBA All-Star Jonquel Jones has decided to opt out of the upcoming season, citing concerns over the novel coronavirus. The WNBA is set to hold its 2020 season at a single site in Florida in a fanless setting with health and safety protocols in place, holding 22 regular season games followed by a traditional playoff format and best-of-five series for the semis and finals. Tennis: Djokovic should feel responsible after COVID positives, says Evans

World number one Novak Djokovic should put his hand up and accept responsibility after Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive for COVID-19 while participating in his Adria Tour exhibition tournament, Briton Dan Evans said on Monday. The tournament, which also had top names such as Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, was held in Belgrade and Zadar and the players were also pictured playing basketball and dancing together without following social distancing protocols. NASCAR steps up security around Wallace after noose found in garage

NASCAR has stepped up security around Bubba Wallace for the rain-delayed Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday after a noose was found in the driver's garage. The only Black driver in NASCAR's top series and a vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter, Wallace was the target of a racial attack on Sunday when a noose, a symbol connected to lynching and America's slave history, was left in his team stall. Murray says priority is to play at U.S. Open and French Open

Former world number one Andy Murray says he is looking forward to competing at the U.S. Open and French Open later this year but only if it is safe enough amid the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the sport in March. The U.S. Open will be staged without fans as scheduled from Aug. 31-Sept. 13 in New York while the postponed French Open will be held from Sept. 27-Oct. 11. Orlando Pride pull out of NWSL tournament after positive COVID-19 tests

The Orlando Pride will not play in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup, which is set to kick off on Saturday, after players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. All those who tested positive were asymptomatic, the team said, and will be isolated for at least 14 days in accordance with health and safety guidelines. Colombian FA accuses FIFA of bias for raising security fears

The FIFA evaluation report which highlighted that security could be an issue if Colombia hosted the 2023 women’s World Cup were based on a preconceived bias rather than reality, the head of the Colombian Football Federation told Reuters on Monday. The Colombian proposal to become the first South American country to stage the tournament received the lowest score in reports prepared by FIFA's evaluation team of the three bids.