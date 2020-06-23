Arrest made in sucker punch of Eagles' Goedert

Left Menu
Reuters | Aberdeen | Updated: 23-06-2020 07:48 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 07:48 IST
Aberdeen, S.D., police arrested a man Monday and charged him with simple assault for allegedly sucker-punching Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in a bar early Saturday morning. The police department said in a statement, "At approximately 1:07am on 06/20/2020 Aberdeen Police responded to the 1000 block of South Main Street in reference to an assault. It was discovered that an adult male had been punched in the face. The male was transported to Avera St. Lukes Hospital where he was treated and released.

"Investigation led to the arrest of Kyle Douglas Hadala, age 29 of Sarasota, Florida. He was charged with simple assault." Hadala was released on a personal-recognizance bond and is due to make his first court appearance July 10, multiple media outlets reported.

While the police's statement didn't name Goedert, the facts listed match those reported regarding Goedert on Saturday. Video of the incident appears to show Goedert trying to hold a person at a distance in front of him when a different man comes in from the side and punches Goedert. According to ESPN, the misdemeanor charge of simple assault was made because Goedert didn't sustain a serious injury. The Britton, S.D., native reportedly returned home and was doing fine after his hospital visit.

The Aberdeen (S.D.) American News reported that police were called to The Zoo Bar in Aberdeen just after 1 a.m. due to receiving a call stating that "people (were) busting glasses and have busted heads." Goedert starred at Britton-Hecla High School and South Dakota State University before becoming a second-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2018.

He has 91 receptions for 941 yards and nine touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons. Goedert had 58 catches for 607 yards and five scores in 15 games (nine starts) last season. --Field Level Media

