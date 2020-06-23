Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-US-bound Robshaw expects more English players to head overseas

I'm hoping that will be a lot nicer on my body." Several Premiership clubs have told their players and staff to take a 25% pay cut due to the postponement of rugby during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 10:42 IST
Rugby-US-bound Robshaw expects more English players to head overseas

The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could prompt more players to leave English rugby behind and seek contracts in less physically demanding leagues overseas, former England captain Chris Robshaw has said. The 34-year-old is set to leave Harlequins after 16 years at the club and will head to San Diego Legion in the United States.

Asked if more English players could move abroad, Robshaw told reporters: "Potentially yes... guys who are getting a bit older or guys who are a bit sore in their bodies and might not be able to play as many games. "I've got a two-year deal over there where their seasons are six months, including pre-season, and over here is 11 months or so. I'm hoping that will be a lot nicer on my body."

Several Premiership clubs have told their players and staff to take a 25% pay cut due to the postponement of rugby during the novel coronavirus outbreak. Top flight clubs have voted to temporarily reduce the salary cap from the 2021-22 campaign until 2023-2024, with the ceiling for senior players set at 5 million pounds ($6.24 million), down from 6.4 million pounds.

"The next 12 months to two years will be a very interesting time for rugby with everything going on," added Robshaw. "We have to feel our way through it. Every week we're told something different. We're going to have to be very patient with it." The Premiership, which has nine rounds of matches remaining, has been suspended since April but a resumption is planned for Aug. 15.

($1 = 0.8018 pounds)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Investors warn Brazil ambassadors about Amazon deforestation

A group of mostly European investment firms has sent a joint letter to Brazilian ambassadors in their countries to express concern over rising Amazon deforestation. Storebrand Asset Management, based in Norway, collected the signatures of a...

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Ethiopia has launched nationwide testing for antibodies to the novel coronavirus on Monday, according to a news report by Nation.com.The testing campaign to check infection rates and levels of immunity to the virus lasts through July 14, lo...

Once reluctant, GOP's only Black senator now leads on race

When he first ran for office in 1994, they scrawled the N-word on his lawn signs. By the time he came to Congress, he had to unplug the phone lines because callers brought the staff to tears. Even after he became a U.S. senator, the Capitol...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb after volatile trade on U.S.-China trade confusion

Asian equity markets bounced on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S.-China trade pact was fully intact, clarifying earlier confusing statements from the White House over the fate of the deal.MSCIs broadest index of Asia P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020