Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boosted by Faf's 'mantra', Baxter targets play-offs for Odisha FC in ISL

Embarking on a new journey in an unknown territory, Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter is boosted by a tried-and-tested 'mantra' given by former South Africa cricket skipper Faf du Plessis who has advised him to be on the "front foot" to be successful in India.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:33 IST
Boosted by Faf's 'mantra', Baxter targets play-offs for Odisha FC in ISL

Embarking on a new journey in an unknown territory, Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter is boosted by a tried-and-tested 'mantra' given by former South Africa cricket skipper Faf du Plessis who has advised him to be on the "front foot" to be successful in India. The former South African national football team coach, who has worked in eight different countries, will be at the helm of the Bhubaneswar-based franchise in the upcoming Indian Super League.

"I had an interesting conversation with Faf du Plessis who said Indian cricketers (sportsmen) are fantastic when on front foot, when they go on back foot, they have too much to do. If they don't do that they will be totally unplayable," Baxter said during a virtual interaction with Odisha FC head of football operations Abhik Chatterjee. "My job is to make sure that my Odisha players feel like mentally on the front foot in any case and I think all of those things will go together into a style. We will bring in together the works that have been done until now and new stuff that we want to do and describe it in a way that the players feel 'Yeah! Let's go on the front foot," he said.

The 66-year-old, under whom South Africa beat Mohammed Salah's Egypt en route to the last-eight of African Cup of Nations last year, said his primary target is to make the play-offs. "If you are asking me as a professional, I want to take the team to the play-offs definitely because sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth is all the same really. We want to play the play-offs and after that, let’s see if we can win it," the former England U-19 coach said.

"But at the same time, I don't want to make rash predictions because I haven’t seen the group, I don’t know their mental strength, I don’t know how they would react. So, until then I just want to say, as a professional, the best that we want to do and that’s top four to start with and then I wanna see how the group reacts to my work." The English-born Scot, who will replace former Spanish manager Josep Gombau, said he would not like to break the team's playing style. "The Spanish coaches before me must have given the players a certain flavour and I don’t believe in this breaking everything down and rebuilding it because there’s obviously some good work done," the former Bafana Bafana coach said.

"So, I will retain that good work and hopefully, I will build upon it and find a way of playing which we all will enjoy and give us some result. I don’t have expectations. The people I have spoken to say that the Indian players are ambitious," he signed off. Baxter has a rich experience of more than 25 years of coaching in Europe, Africa and Asia. He has won Premier Soccer League twice with South African outfit Kaizer Chiefs.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Initial COVID-19 infection rate in US may be 80 times greater than reported: Study

The number of early COVID-19 cases in the US may have been more than 80 times greater, and likely doubled nearly twice as fast as originally believed, according to a study which says the undercounting may have been due to testing issues, an...

Greenland: Police arrest suspects in statue vandalism case

Police in Greenland have detained a man in his early 30s in connection with the vandalism of a statue of a Danish colonizer that was doused with red paint and the word decolonize. Police told Greenland broadcaster KNR Monday that investi...

India considering establishing 'bilateral bubbles' with US, UK, France and Germany for air travel

India is considering establishing individual bilateral bubbles with the US, the UK, Germany and France allowing airlines of each country in the pact to operate international passenger flights, said the Aviation Ministry on TuesdayThe minist...

DPIIT to hold meeting with ecommerce firms on Wednesday

The DPIIT has called a meeting of ecommerce companies on Wednesday amid domestic traders demand to make it mandatory to mention country of origin on each product sold at their platforms, according to sources. Representatives of e-commerce c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020