Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sania Mirza signs up with Cornerstone

The six-time Grand Slam winner will be working closely with the agency, which will be exclusively managing her brand endorsements, appearances, digital activations, and other potential business opportunities. "Cornerstone has been successfully representing talent across India and I am confident we will do plenty of interesting work together going forward.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:52 IST
Sania Mirza signs up with Cornerstone

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday signed a deal with talent management agency Cornerstone. The six-time Grand Slam winner will be working closely with the agency, which will be exclusively managing her brand endorsements, appearances, digital activations, and other potential business opportunities.

"Cornerstone has been successfully representing talent across India and I am confident we will do plenty of interesting work together going forward. The team is young, motivated and I have full faith in their capabilities to grow my brand across verticals," Sania said. The 33-year old is the first and, so far, only Indian female player to have won a Grand Slam title in any format.

Last month, she became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award for her successful return to the court post motherhood. After giving birth to her son, Izhaan in October 2018, Sania returned to the court in January this year and instantly achieved success by clinching the women's doubles title at Hobart International alongside Nadiia Kichenok.

Sania has won several international medals, including gold in both singles and doubles at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Afro-Asian Games. "Sania has been a world class athlete and a fantastic human being both on and off the court. She is one of the most recognisable and aspirational sporting icons India has produced till date. I've known and followed Sania for many years and we as an agency are delighted to work closely with her," Cornerstone chief executive, Bunty Sajdeh said.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 likely to be out in 2021, Season 3 confirmed, get other updates

Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 renewed Yes, it has already been renewed. The anime lovers will be quite happy to know that even Season 3 has already been renewed. The success of Season 1 was massive that opened doors for multiple...

Initial COVID-19 infection rate in US may be 80 times greater than reported: Study

The number of early COVID-19 cases in the US may have been more than 80 times greater, and likely doubled nearly twice as fast as originally believed, according to a study which says the undercounting may have been due to testing issues, an...

Greenland: Police arrest suspects in statue vandalism case

Police in Greenland have detained a man in his early 30s in connection with the vandalism of a statue of a Danish colonizer that was doused with red paint and the word decolonize. Police told Greenland broadcaster KNR Monday that investi...

India considering establishing 'bilateral bubbles' with US, UK, France and Germany for air travel

India is considering establishing individual bilateral bubbles with the US, the UK, Germany and France allowing airlines of each country in the pact to operate international passenger flights, said the Aviation Ministry on TuesdayThe minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020