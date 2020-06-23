Sania Mirza signs up with Cornerstone

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday signed a deal with talent management agency Cornerstone. The six-time Grand Slam winner will be working closely with the agency, which will be exclusively managing her brand endorsements, appearances, digital activations, and other potential business opportunities.

"Cornerstone has been successfully representing talent across India and I am confident we will do plenty of interesting work together going forward. The team is young, motivated and I have full faith in their capabilities to grow my brand across verticals," Sania said. The 33-year old is the first and, so far, only Indian female player to have won a Grand Slam title in any format.

Last month, she became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award for her successful return to the court post motherhood. After giving birth to her son, Izhaan in October 2018, Sania returned to the court in January this year and instantly achieved success by clinching the women's doubles title at Hobart International alongside Nadiia Kichenok.

Sania has won several international medals, including gold in both singles and doubles at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Afro-Asian Games. "Sania has been a world class athlete and a fantastic human being both on and off the court. She is one of the most recognisable and aspirational sporting icons India has produced till date. I've known and followed Sania for many years and we as an agency are delighted to work closely with her," Cornerstone chief executive, Bunty Sajdeh said.