SAG secure playoff berth with win at Beyond Epic: China

Sparking Arrow Gaming punched their ticket into the upper bracket of the playoffs on Tuesday after recording a 2-1 victory over CDEC Gaming in the eight-team online Beyond Epic: China event. SAG answered a 29-minute setback in the first map of the Group A winners' match with wins in 34 and 37 minutes.

CDEC Gaming will attempt to rebound on Thursday when they face PSG.LSG, who swept Team Aster in an elimination match. PSG.LSG advanced to the decider match after posting wins in 27 and 43 minutes. Group B resumes play Wednesday with the winners' match between Royal Never Give Up and Invictus Gaming and the elimination match between EHOME.Immortal and Vici Gaming.

The $50,000 tournament features best-of-three matches until the best-of-five grand final, which is set for Sunday. The group stage runs through Thursday, with double-elimination playoffs to begin Friday. The top two teams from each group advance to the upper bracket, with the bottom two teams eliminated.

