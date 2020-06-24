Left Menu
Development News Edition

Landmarks to highlight Australia-New Zealand World Cup bid

The Sydney Opera House and Auckland's Sky Tower will be lit up simultaneously to highlight the joint bid from Australia and New Zealand in the final hours before FIFA decides on the venue for the 2023 Women's World Cup. The lights will go on in advance of a decision from the 37-member FIFA Council on Thursday in Europe, expected about 2 a.m. local time Friday on Australia's east coast and 4 a.m. in New Zealand. The co-confederation bid is favored to win in a two-way contest with Colombia following the late withdrawal of a bid from Japan.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 24-06-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 13:23 IST
Landmarks to highlight Australia-New Zealand World Cup bid

The Sydney Opera House and Auckland's Sky Tower will be lit up simultaneously to highlight the joint bid from Australia and New Zealand in the final hours before FIFA decides on the venue for the 2023 Women's World Cup. The lights will go on in advance of a decision from the 37-member FIFA Council on Thursday in Europe, expected about 2 a.m. local time Friday on Australia's east coast and 4 a.m. in New Zealand.

The co-confederation bid is favored to win in a two-way contest with Colombia following the late withdrawal of a bid from Japan. Football Federation Australia chief executive James Johnson on Wednesday said the southern bidders were cautiously optimistic.

“We need to remain focused on finishing the job,” Johnson told the Australian Associated Press. “Our goal has been to convince the FIFA Council members who vote on the merits of our bid and we're continuing to work on this into the late hours." Australia spent millions of dollars on its unsuccessful bid for the men's 2022 World Cup in a deflating result for local soccer fans and officials. Johnson is confident the technical evaluations this time give the Australia-New Zealand a strong chance.

“It's a far more transparent process than what the processes were last time we were in this situation in 2010,” Johnson told AAP. “Our focus has been on the merits and not the politics, that's the way we have been from day one.” The combined bid performed significantly stronger than Colombia in the FIFA inspection report — scoring 4.1 to 2.8. None of the remaining bidders has ever hosted a senior men's or women's World Cup. Victory for the Australia and New Zealand would be the first time a World Cup has been split across two confederations.

Australia joined the Asian Football Confederation after qualifying for the 2006 World Cup, and New Zealand is part of the Oceania Football Confederation. The tournament is due to be staged from July 10-Aug. 20, 2023 and will see the field expanded from 24 to 32 teams.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Beware second wave of coronavirus, medics warn Britain

A second coronavirus wave is a real risk for the United Kingdom and local flare-ups are likely, major health bodies said on Wednesday, in one of the strongest warnings yet to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he eases lockdown to help the eco...

ITBP takes charge of COVID-19 care centre in Delhi's Chhattarpur

Indo Tibetan border police ITBP on Wednesday took charge as the nodal agency to operate the COVID-19 care facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhattarpur area of the national capital. The ITBP was asked to take over by the Union Home Mi...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends Victory Day Parade in Russia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that he was proud that a contingent of the Indian Armed Forces was participating in the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade here. Singh arrived here on a three-day visit on Tuesday at the ...

Libya reports biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases

War-ravaged Libya has reported its biggest daily increase yet in coronavirus infections and deaths, raising fears that a major outbreak could overwhelm its health system, left in shambles by nine years of conflict. Libyas National Center fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020