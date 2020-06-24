Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's weird, a bit like a sci-fi movie: Wood on training inside bio-secure bubble

England pacer Mark Wood says training inside a bio-secure bubble ahead of next month's three-Test series against the West Indies has been "weird" and a "bit like a sci-fi movie". The three-match Test series will also mark the resumption of cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus. Wood and star all-rounder Ben Stokes arrived on Monday night, while majority of the squad reached the on-site hotel on Tuesday.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:46 IST
It's weird, a bit like a sci-fi movie: Wood on training inside bio-secure bubble

England pacer Mark Wood says training inside a bio-secure bubble ahead of next month's three-Test series against the West Indies has been "weird" and a "bit like a sci-fi movie". England's 30-member training group will be preparing for the Test series at the Ageas Bowl's bio-secure bubble, which is set to host the opening match on July 8. The three-match Test series will also mark the resumption of cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus.

Wood and star all-rounder Ben Stokes arrived on Monday night, while majority of the squad reached the on-site hotel on Tuesday. "It's a bit like a sci-fi movie," Wood was quoted as saying by 'Evening Standard'.

"Everybody's masked up and you can't see anybody. You don't know if they're friendly or not! It's a bit different and a bit weird, but it's just something we'll have to get used to," he added. Fellow pacer Jofra Archer, who did not join the training squad after a member of his household fell ill, has tested negative for COVID-19 but he will be tested again on Wednesday and once cleared he will join his team members for training on Thursday.

"It would be great to have Jofra around again. I'm sure he'll be back, hopefully tomorrow, if he gets the all-clear. It's great that we've got this sort of depth in the squad. He'll be a major part of this summer," Wood said. England on Tuesday announced the easing of lockdown, allowing museums, cinemas, pubs and restaurants to reopen from July 4.

Club cricket still remains banned and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been in talks with the government for the safe return of the sport at recreational level. Wood stressed on the importance of allowing cricket to resume at grassroot level this summer, saying otherwise "the next Ben Stokes or Joe Root" could be lost to the game.

"I'm sure a lot of people in this country would love grassroots cricket to be back up and running," he told BBC Sport. "We don't want to lose the next Ben Stokes, the next Joe Root, the next superstar that might be coming through for the game.

"If you can go to the pub, and go to restaurants - you'd hope that cricket could be on the horizon as well." PTI ATK PDS PDS.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys her 'day 1 as a blondie' in bikini

American model, actor Emily Ratajkowski is soaring the temperature on Instagram with her new blonde look. According to Page Six, the 29-year-old model, shocked fans on Tuesday when she revealed that she dyed her signature brown hair blonde....

BJP's Sambit Patra complains to NCW about Cong leader Patwari's remarks

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday approached the National Commission for Women against Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, saying his misogynistic remarks on Twitter project daughters as unwanted. In a veiled attack on the BJP gove...

Senators to propose reform to key U.S. tech liability shield

Republican Senator John Thune said he will introduce legislation on Wednesday intended to reform Section 230 - a federal law that largely exempts tech platforms such as Facebook and Twitter from legal liability for the material their users ...

Study sees 'probable' higher heart risk for new Amgen osteoporosis drug

An observational study of Amgen Incs new osteoporosis drug Evenity released on Wednesday appears to confirm the increased risk of serious heart problems detected in clinical trials and included in the medicines prescribing information.The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020