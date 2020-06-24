Sports News Roundup: Berlin marathon organizers shelve plans for 2020 race; Lakers' Bradley opts out of NBA's restart and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Berlin marathon organizers shelve plans for 2020 race

The Berlin Marathon, one of the world's big six races, will not take place this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Wednesday. The race was originally scheduled for Sept. 26-27 but organizers had already said it could not go ahead then because of Germany's ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people until Oct. 24.

Lakers' Bradley opts out of NBA's restart, cites son's health

The Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers will be without a starter when the NBA season resumes, as guard Avery Bradley announced Tuesday that he will not join the team next month in central Florida. Bradley told ESPN that his decision was made out of concern for the health of his 6-year-old son, Liam, who has dealt with respiratory problems. Bradley and his wife have three children.

Soccer: Women's World Cup destined for pastures new in 2023 vote

The task of building on the huge success of last year's Women's World Cup will fall to a region that has never staged it before when Colombia and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand vie for the 2032 hosting rights in Thursday's FIFA vote. The 2019 World Cup in France was hailed as a watershed for global interest in the women's game and FIFA President Gianni Infantino personally drove the campaign to increase the field to 32 teams from 24 for 2032.

U.S. women's team denied bid for immediate appeal in equal pay claims

The U.S. women's national soccer team's bid to immediately appeal the dismissal of their equal pay claims against their national federation was denied on Tuesday. Judge R. Gary Klausner of the United States District Court for the Central District of California said their appeal must wait until after their remaining claims -- including unfair medical services, travel, and training -- proceed to trial, which is set for Sept. 15.

Grand Slams plan ahead to avoid Djokovic fate

Days after a handful of the world's leading tennis players hugged and high-fived on court in front of packed stands and partied together in carefree fashion some - including world number one Novak Djokovic - were struck down by the COVID-19 virus. As a cautionary tale, it could hardly be more stark.

Justice Department says no federal crime committed in NASCAR noose case

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it found no federal crime was committed after a noose was discovered in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top series. The investigation determined the noose, a symbol connected to lynching and America's slave history, found in Wallace's stall at the Talledaga Superspeedway on Sunday may have been in that garage since last October.

Golf: McDowell out of Connecticut event after caddie tests positive for COVID-19

Former world number four Graeme McDowell has said he will withdraw from this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut after his caddie Ken Comboy tested positive for COVID-19. Northern Irishman McDowell tested negative earlier this week but his long-time caddie Comboy returned a positive test on Tuesday.

MLB: League, players agree to 60-game season, starts in July

Major League Baseball (MLB) and its players' association agreed to a shortened 60-game 2020 season on Tuesday, ending weeks of heated talks between team owners and their players. Players will report for spring training by July 1 with the season set to begin on July 23 or July 24, MLB said.

Golf: Koepka withdraws from Travelers after caddie tests positive - report

World number four Brooks Koepka has decided to withdraw from this week's PGA Tour event, the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, after his caddie tested positive for COVID-19, Golfweek reported on Wednesday. Golfweek, which spoke to Koepka, said the four-times major champion, his caddie and coach all went for additional testing after playing a practice round with Graeme McDowell, who also withdrew after his caddie returned a positive test.

New York City Marathon canceled due to COVID-19

The New York City Marathon, one of the most prestigious events on the global running calendar, has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, race organizers said on Wednesday. The New York Road Runners (NYRR), in partnership with the mayor's office, said the decision to cancel the world's largest marathon was made due to novel coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers and staff.