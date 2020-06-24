Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man City's Aguero says knee surgery 'went well'

The club's all-time leading scorer hobbled off at the end of the first half of City's 5-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Monday. The Argentina striker posted a photo and statement on Twitter after his surgery, which was overseen by Dr. Ramon Cugat.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:27 IST
Man City's Aguero says knee surgery 'went well'

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero underwent surgery on his left knee in Barcelona on Wednesday and said the operation “went well,” although it remains unclear whether he'll play again this season. The club's all-time leading scorer hobbled off at the end of the first half of City's 5-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Monday.

The Argentina striker posted a photo and statement on Twitter after his surgery, which was overseen by Dr. Ramon Cugat. “Everything went well, and I'll soon begin recovery,” the 32-year-old said in his tweet. “A big thanks to Dr Cugat and his team — and to all of you for your support.” City, which has not given a time frame for Aguero's return, has eight more Premier League games but is in second place 20 points behind Liverpool. It is also in the FA Cup, which resumes at the quarterfinal stage next weekend.

Meanwhile, City is still involved in the Champions League, which will restart at the last-16 stage in August. The team leads Real Madrid 2-1 after the first leg in Spain. Aguero's absence leaves City with just one recognized striker, Gabriel Jesus, as the team works to negotiate its way through a hectic schedule following the resumption of soccer after the coronavirus outbreak.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys her 'day 1 as a blondie' in bikini

American model, actor Emily Ratajkowski is soaring the temperature on Instagram with her new blonde look. According to Page Six, the 29-year-old model, shocked fans on Tuesday when she revealed that she dyed her signature brown hair blonde....

BJP's Sambit Patra complains to NCW about Cong leader Patwari's remarks

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday approached the National Commission for Women against Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, saying his misogynistic remarks on Twitter project daughters as unwanted. In a veiled attack on the BJP gove...

Senators to propose reform to key U.S. tech liability shield

Republican Senator John Thune said he will introduce legislation on Wednesday intended to reform Section 230 - a federal law that largely exempts tech platforms such as Facebook and Twitter from legal liability for the material their users ...

Study sees 'probable' higher heart risk for new Amgen osteoporosis drug

An observational study of Amgen Incs new osteoporosis drug Evenity released on Wednesday appears to confirm the increased risk of serious heart problems detected in clinical trials and included in the medicines prescribing information.The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020