Cuomo: Yankees, Mets exempt from New York quarantine

"The Mets and Yankees have been in touch with Governor Cuomo's office today and will work with the NY State Health Department on a continuing basis to coordinate the return of players from Florida to train in New York next week," read a joint statement Wednesday from the Mets and Yankees.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 23:13 IST
Major League Baseball players returning to New York for spring training are exempt from the area's mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers. Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York, Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut announced a joint travel advisory Wednesday that would force those "traveling from states with significant community spread" of COVID-19 to isolate for two weeks.

Cuomo said that players from the Yankees and Mets returning to New York from their teams' facilities in Florida are not subject to the quarantine, which would have forced many to miss the scheduled reporting date of July 1.

Cuomo said health protocols have been worked out with both teams to ensure safe travel despite the recent surge of coronavirus cases in Florida. --Field Level Media

