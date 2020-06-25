Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL: Jarome Iginla headlines 2020 Hall of Fame class

Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson will be among those inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November, the organization said on Wednesday. Kim St-Pierre of the Canadian women's national team will also be given the honor and Ken Holland will be inducted under the builder category, the Hockey Hall of Fame said on Wednesday. Pacers' Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon said Wednesday he is "feeling well" after testing positive for the coronavirus. Brogdon, 27, has been active in anti-racism and social-justice efforts since the COVID-19 pandemic caused the NBA to pause the season on March 11. He was injured and not playing when the work stoppage began. PGA Tour's Monahan warns players after positive COVID-19 tests

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan on Wednesday promised significant consequences for anyone who fails to follow COVID-19 safety protocols after a number of positive tests at this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. Monahan, who was not originally listed on the interview schedule ahead of the Travelers, announced new safety measures and reiterated existing ones. Wallace defends investigation into noose

Bubba Wallace expressed relief that the noose found in his garage last weekend wasn't intended for him, but he defended the investigations by NASCAR and the FBI into the incident. The FBI announced Tuesday that photographic evidence showed that the noose was present at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway garage as far back as last fall, proving that it wasn't placed specifically for Wallace to see it. U.S. Open to hold wheelchair event after player backlash

The organisers of the U.S. Open said on Wednesday they will include a wheelchair tournament at this year's Grand Slam in New York following a wave of player backlash over their initial decision to scrap the event. The United States Tennis Association's announcement comes five days after the national governing body said they could have better communicated with wheelchair athletes before leaving them out of a plan that was aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 and were rethinking their decision. Grand Slams plan ahead to avoid Djokovic fate

Days after a handful of the world's leading tennis players hugged and high-fived on court in front of packed stands and partied together in carefree fashion some - including world number one Novak Djokovic - were struck down by the COVID-19 virus. As a cautionary tale, it could hardly be more stark. Soccer: Premier League launches reporting system for online abuse

Players, managers and coaching staff will be able to flag up serious discriminatory online abuse through a dedicated reporting system, the Premier League announced on Wednesday. Targetting direct messages received on social media platforms, the Premier League says the central rapid response reporting system could lead to legal action where appropriate. Golf: Koepka, McDowell withdraw from Travelers after caddies tests positive

Major champions Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell are among those who withdrew from this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, after their caddies both tested positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday. World number four Koepka and 2010 U.S. Open winner McDowell, who competed on the PGA Tour the last two weeks, both tested negative but decided to skip the PGA Tour's third tournament back from a COVID-19 hiatus out of caution. U.S. threatens to pull WADA funding as war of words escalates

The United States is threatening to cut off funding to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) unless it immediately enacts serious reforms, according to a report by the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). If WADA does not "change its way of doing business" the agency could soon find itself out of funding and out of business, warned Travis Tygart, the head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). New York City Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19

The New York City Marathon, one of the most prestigious events on the global running calendar, has been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, race organisers said on Wednesday. The New York Road Runners (NYRR), in partnership with the mayor's office, said the decision to cancel the world's largest marathon was made due to novel coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers and staff.