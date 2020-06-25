Left Menu
Mallorca's Luka Romero becomes La Liga's youngest ever player

Real Mallorca's Luka Romero on Wednesday (local time) became the youngest ever player to feature in a La Liga match.

Mallorca's Luka Romero becomes La Liga's youngest ever player
Real Mallorca's Luka Romero. (Photo/ Real Mallorca Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Real Mallorca's Luka Romero on Wednesday (local time) became the youngest ever player to feature in a La Liga match. The youngster achieved the feat against Real Madrid. The 15-year-old replaced Idrissu Baba in the 83rd minute to set a new record in the Spanish league, Goal.com reported.

With this Romero broke the record of former defender Sanson who made his debut for Celta in December 1939. As per a report on Goal.com, Romero is the son of Argentine defensive midfielder Diego Romero, who currently plays for Son Veri in the regional leagues in Spain.

However, the youngster was not able to change the fortunes of Mallorca as the side came up short against Real Madrid. Real Madrid defeated Mallorca 2-0 with the help of goals from Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos.

With this win, Real Madrid has once again moved to the top of the La Liga standings with seven matches still left to play. They are level on points with Barcelona but have a better head-to-head record over their arch-rivals.

Mallorca will next take on Athletic Club on June 27 while Real Madrid will face Espanyol on June 28. (ANI)

