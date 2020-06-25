Left Menu
Chris Tremain, Adam Zampa join NSW squad for upcoming domestic season

Pacer Chris Tremain and spinner Adam Zampa have been named in the New South Wales squad for the upcoming domestic season.

25-06-2020
Australian spinner Adam Zampa. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Chris Tremain and spinner Adam Zampa have been named in the New South Wales squad for the upcoming domestic season. Tremain and Zampa are among four new faces in the NSW squad this season along with allrounder Nathan McAndrew and opener Daniel Solway.

Tremain who has played four ODIs for Australia is one of 13 current or former Australia representatives on the new NSW list, cricket.com.au reported. The pacer had made his state debut for New South Wales in 2012 before representing Victoria.

"It feels great to come home. Most of the way home. Sydney is where my cricket career was forged, but it's fantastic being so close to family back at Yeoval where it really all started," cricket.com.au quoted Tremain as saying. "We were happy in Melbourne but with a young son and a nine-hour drive between him and his grandparents, we limited their interaction. Now we have the opportunity to grow a better relationship between Noah and his grandparents," he added.

NSW Blues squad: Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Pat Cummins, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hackney, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McAndrew, Peter Nevill, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Steve Smith, Daniel Solway, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Spinner Steve O'Keefe, batsmen Nick Bertus and Ryan Gibson have all been dropped off the list.

New South Wales had won the truncated Sheffield Shield title for the 2019-20 season. The side would now be aiming to retain their title and their chances have been bolstered as the squad features seven Cricket Australia contracted players on their list.

The centrally contracted players are-- Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner and Zampa. (ANI)

