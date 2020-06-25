Left Menu
Development News Edition

Being mentally strong is most important factor amid coronavirus pandemic: Mominul Haque

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque believes that being mentally strong is the 'most important factor' during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:09 IST
Being mentally strong is most important factor amid coronavirus pandemic: Mominul Haque
Mominul Haque (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque believes that being mentally strong is the 'most important factor' during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. "As professional players, it is in our blood to be one with bat and ball, all the time. So it is important to be mentally tuned to yourself during these days when you are locked up at home for two to three months. I think you can hold on to your fitness by working out for five or six days, but being mentally strong is the most important factor," ESPNcricinfo quoted Haque as saying.

Sports across the globe was severely hit by the pandemic as all the sporting events were brought to a standstill. However, sporting events resumed slowly and many football leagues like Bundesliga, Premier League and La Liga have returned to action. Cricket is also all set to mark its return when England will host West Indies for a three-match Test series, starting from July 8.

However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said that Bangladesh's tour to Sri Lanka has been postponed. Moreover, Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury earlier confirmed the postponement of New Zealand's tour to Bangladesh due to the concerns regarding COVID-19. "In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders. Under these circumstances, the BCB and NZC have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Chowdhury as saying.

Haque said he is missing cricket while stressing that players' focus should remain 'intact'. "Of course I miss the cricket, of course I feel bad. Like everyone else, I also had plans for the year, but we have hit a barrier. But we have to remember that this is not in our control, so there's nothing we can do about it," he said.

"We have had so many Tests postponed, but the only ray of hope is that since this is the World Test Championship, we may get to play those Tests. We had targeted improvement in small steps. We were watching the pace-bowling unit progress on their own after we had set them some goals. Players' focus should remain intact, and we must keep remembering what we improved on when we get back to action," Haque added. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UP child rights panel sends notice to Priyanka Gandhi over shelter home remarks

The Uttar Pradesh child rights panel on Thursday issued a notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, asking her to file a reply within three days for her misleading comments on the Kanpur shelter home. The Congress leader has als...

11 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Dharavi; no fresh death

Mumbais slum colony of Dharavi recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 2,210 on Thursday, the city civic body said. According to a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official, no fresh death was reported in Dharavi...

Fnatic, NEW kick off SEA League Week 2 with wins

Fnatic made a successful debut in ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League action on Thursday, sweeping Team Adroit in opening-day play of the tournaments second week. Fnatic gained three points with the win, moving them into fourth place in the stand...

Mail-in ballots thrust Postal Service into presidential race

The US Postal Services famous motto - Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers - is being tested like never before, by challenges that go well beyond the weather. Its finances have been devastated by the corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020