Left Menu
Development News Edition

One of our best performances of season: Trent Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is impressed with his team's "world-class" performance against Crystal Palace as he termed it as "one of our best performances of the season by far."

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:11 IST
One of our best performances of season: Trent Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace
Trent Alexander-Arnold. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is impressed with his team's "world-class" performance against Crystal Palace as he termed it as "one of our best performances of the season by far." After witnessing a goalless draw against Everton on June 21, Liverpool made a stunning comeback in the Premier League, registering a sumptuous 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Thursday.

"[It was] one of our best performances of the season by far. I think as a team, and obviously the manager, the fans will all be over the moon with that," the club's official website quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying. "I think we put in a world-class performance, probably one of our best of the season, so it's something to be proud of. We've come here after such a long time and obviously without the fans it was difficult. It was different but we put in a performance to be proud of," he added.

With this win, the side now has 86 points from 31 matches and the club just needs two more points to seal the title. Liverpool will now take on Manchester City on July 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UP child rights panel sends notice to Priyanka Gandhi over shelter home remarks

The Uttar Pradesh child rights panel on Thursday issued a notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, asking her to file a reply within three days for her misleading comments on the Kanpur shelter home. The Congress leader has als...

11 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Dharavi; no fresh death

Mumbais slum colony of Dharavi recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 2,210 on Thursday, the city civic body said. According to a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official, no fresh death was reported in Dharavi...

Fnatic, NEW kick off SEA League Week 2 with wins

Fnatic made a successful debut in ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League action on Thursday, sweeping Team Adroit in opening-day play of the tournaments second week. Fnatic gained three points with the win, moving them into fourth place in the stand...

Mail-in ballots thrust Postal Service into presidential race

The US Postal Services famous motto - Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers - is being tested like never before, by challenges that go well beyond the weather. Its finances have been devastated by the corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020