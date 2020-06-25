Left Menu
Soccer-Ibe, Fraser among Bournemouth departures, Francis handed extension

Bournemouth wingers Jordon Ibe and Ryan Fraser, and striker Jermain Defoe, will leave the club when their contracts expire on June 30, while captain Simon Francis has been handed a short-term extension, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Bournemouth wingers Jordon Ibe and Ryan Fraser, and striker Jermain Defoe, will leave the club when their contracts expire on June 30, while captain Simon Francis has been handed a short-term extension, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Ibe, 24, joined Bournemouth from Liverpool in 2016 for a then-club record fee and has made 92 appearances for the Cherries.

Fraser, 26, has been a key component of Eddie Howe's side since arriving from Aberdeen in 2013 and was voted supporters Player of the Year last season. Fraser has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, while Ibe has been a transfer target for Celtic, according to British media reports.

Defoe has already agreed to join Rangers on a permanent deal after spending the last 18 months on loan at the Scottish club. "The club would like to thank all of the players leaving Bournemouth for their efforts and hard work while representing the Cherries - as well as wishing all of them well for the future careers," Bournemouth said in a statement https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/club-news/release-and-retained-list-published.

The Cherries said they had handed short-term extensions to goalkeeper Artur Boruc, midfielder Andrew Surman and defender Charlie Daniels who will all remain with the club until the end of the Premier League season. Howe's side are third-from-bottom with 27 points, behind West Ham United on goal difference.

