Whatever they got, they have deserved it. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, whose team won the last two Premier League titles: "Congratulations to Liverpool for this great season.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 03:38 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Reaction to Liverpool's Premier League title win

Reaction to Liverpool's Premier League triumph, their first league title since 1990: Manager Juergen Klopp: "I have no words. It is unbelievable, much more than I thought was possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible. This is for Kenny (Dalglish), for Stevie (Gerrard) - everyone!" he said.

Liverpool Principal Owner John Henry: "This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.

Former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish, the last manager to win the title for the club in 1990: "The last two years and since Juergen (Klopp)'s come in has been very positive. He's been fantastic and epitomises everything Liverpool Football Club stands for. Whatever they got, they have deserved it.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, whose team won the last two Premier League titles: "Congratulations to Liverpool for this great season. We won a lot in the last few years and of course we want to close the gap.

"After two seasons the gap is big. We were not consistent like the previous seasons. Liverpool won the Champions League and were given confidence. They played every game like it was their last game. In the beginning, we didn't play like that way." Graeme Souness, former Liverpool player and manager:

"They have been fabulous this team, This is a special team, a team that going forward, you can't say they will win it every year, but they will come very close to winning this one and the big one, the European one (Champions League). "Nobody enjoys playing against them, you have to go to war with them. Every time they cross the white line the manager instils in them that they have to give everything for the cause. When you combine that effort with the qualities they have, they are some team."

Soccer-Liverpool win Premier League title with seven games to spare

Thirty years of hurt came to an end for Liverpool when they were confirmed as Premier League champions on Thursday courtesy of second-placed Manchester Citys 2-1 defeat by Chelsea. The result at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unass...

