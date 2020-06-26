ECB cancel Dynamos Cricket and some national competitions

Left Menu
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday cancelled the Dynamos Cricket and some national competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | London | Updated: 26-06-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 08:44 IST
ECB logo.. Image Credit: ANI

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday cancelled the Dynamos Cricket and some national competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic. "As we continue to work towards recreational cricket returning on or around July 4, though, it has become clear that given the current restrictions we will sadly be unable to run certain elements of the scheduled 2020 cricket season. This includes Dynamos Cricket and some National Competitions," ECB said in a statement.Many of these tournaments would require rescheduling, which logistically could make it difficult for clubs to arrange other cricket.

"With a condensed summer resulting in fixture challenges, we have taken the decision to cancel the below competitions to ensure that all players have an opportunity to play," the statement read. "In addition, to ensure maximum flexibility for all clubs pursuing a return to action and because we believe it is safer for clubs and players to reduce their amount of travel we will be prioritising local playing opportunities over National and Regional competitions," it added.

The cancelled tournaments include National Counties Championship (Three-day cricket), National County Showcase Fixtures v First-Class Counties, Royal London Club Championship, Vitality Men's Club T20 Cup and Plate, Vitality Women's Club T20 Cup and Plate, U18 Boys County Championship, U17 Super Fours, Royal London Boys County Age Group Under 14, 15 and 18 Cup Competitions, Royal London Girls County Age Group Under 15 and 17 Cup Competitions, ECB David English Bunbury Festival, ECB City Cup, ECB Over 50s County Championship, ECB Girls Regional Development Centre Festival and ECB Girls U15 Festivals. However, ECB has been working with the Government to see the return of recreational cricket on or around July 4, as they continue to lift other restrictions more broadly across society. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • ECB

