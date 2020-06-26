Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Chiefs' Cane returns for Crusaders clash

All Blacks captain Sam Cane will make his debut in New Zealand's Super Rugby competition on Sunday when the Waikato Chiefs face the Canterbury Crusaders in a match that will have added spice after some pre-game comments fired up the Hamilton-based side. A back injury kept Cane out of the Chiefs' first two matches of Super Rugby Aotearoa and coach Warren Gatland said his experience would be a welcome boost.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 09:09 IST
Rugby-Chiefs' Cane returns for Crusaders clash

All Blacks captain Sam Cane will make his debut in New Zealand's Super Rugby competition on Sunday when the Waikato Chiefs face the Canterbury Crusaders in a match that will have added spice after some pre-game comments fired up the Hamilton-based side.

A back injury kept Cane out of the Chiefs' first two matches of Super Rugby Aotearoa and coach Warren Gatland said his experience would be a welcome boost. "It's massive for us," Gatland told reporters on a conference call on Thursday. "We don't have a lot of talkers in the team, we have do-ers, but Sam coming in and bringing that leadership voice is huge for us."

The Chiefs lost the first two games and must beat the Crusaders to stay in contention in the 10-week competition but face a daunting visit to Christchurch. The Crusaders, who are hosting their first home match of the competition, are unbeaten against Super Rugby opposition at Rugby League Park since 2016.

They have also won 17 of their last 19 games against New Zealand sides, though those two losses have been to the Chiefs. "We're probably the one team that can stress and put them under pressure," Gatland said.

"The players ... have a lot of belief that if they do things right they can get it done.' Gatland added that comments from Crusaders and All Blacks prop Joe Moody earlier this week that he felt there was a "deep-seated hatred" between the two sides meant his team needed no additional motivation.

"I see it as a sign of respect," he said. "The Chiefs have been able to get under their skin and had some victories in the past and they don't like it. I think that's a positive."

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kop joy: Liverpool fans flood Anfield, 1st title in 30 years

The sun had just set over Anfield and on a 30-year wait to be champions of England again when the fireworks started to explode into the twilight. A signal went out across Merseyside. The drought was finally over for Liverpool.At first, ther...

Mosque sets up COVID-19 facility, provides free oxygen in Bhiwandi

In a humanitarian gesture, a mosque in Bhiwandi town of adjoining Thane district has been converted by its administrators into a temporary COVID-19 facility, where oxygen is provided free of cost to patients. The facility at Makkah Masjid i...

Iran explosion in area with sensitive military site near Tehran- state TV

An explosion took place at an Iranian gas storage facility in an area which houses a sensitive military site near the capital Tehran, a defense ministry spokesman told state TV on Friday.The explosion took place in the public area of Parchi...

Rocket League reveals The Field league

Rocket League game-maker Psyonix is teaming with tournament coordinator Rival Esports to create a new season-based league called The Field. Details of The Field were announced Thursday on the Rocket Leagues esports website. The goal of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020