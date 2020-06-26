World Athletics launches 'Road to Tokyo' qualification tracking tool
World Athletics has launched 'Road to Tokyo', an online tool to help athletes, media and fans track the qualification process for next year's Olympic Games.ANI | Quai Antoine | Updated: 26-06-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 09:10 IST
World Athletics has launched 'Road to Tokyo', an online tool to help athletes, media and fans track the qualification process for next year's Olympic Games. Searchable by discipline, country and qualification status, the tool will provide a real-time view of each event over the course of the Tokyo 2020 qualification period which ends on June 29, 2021.
As announced last month, the Tokyo 2020 qualification system already in force was adapted to fit the new dates of the Games, which were postponed in March. The Games will now be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. The qualification principles remain unchanged with athletes able to qualify through entry standards and then the World Athletics World Rankings.
"Athletes, who have already met the entry standard since the start of the qualification period in 2019, remain qualified and will be eligible for selection by their respective Member Federations and National Olympic Committees, together with the other athletes who will qualify within the extended qualification period," World Athletics said in a statement. On April 7, World Athletics had announced that the qualification period (for all events) was suspended from April 6 to November 30 this year due to the uneven training and competition opportunities around the world during the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo
- Road
- World Athletics
- National Olympic Committees
ALSO READ
Olympics-80% of venues secured for next year's Games - Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympic head says 80 per cent of facilities lined up for 2021
USA Cycling announces long team for delayed Tokyo Olympics
Health News Roundup: Tokyo confirms 47 new coronavirus cases; Philippines reports 539 new coronavirus cases and more
Black Lives Matter protesters march through Tokyo