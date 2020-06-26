Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League triumph 'a dream come true' for Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk said winning the Premier League title is a 'dream come true' moment for him.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 26-06-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:44 IST
Premier League triumph 'a dream come true' for Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk said winning the Premier League title is a 'dream come true' moment for him. The club won the title after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 on Friday as now Liverpool cannot mathematically be caught on the table. This victory ended the Reds' 30-year wait to win the English title.

"Emotional but just full of joy. It's such a good feeling. We've worked so hard already this season and we are not finished yet. It's been a dream come true for all of us already," the club's official website quoted Van Dijk as saying. "For me personally, coming to the club, winning the Champions League, winning the Premier League in the two-and-a-half seasons I've been at the club, it is just magnificent personally and a dream come true," he added.

Van Dijk further stated that he is proud of himself and the team for this 'incredible' achievement. "Personally, I'm just very proud - proud of the team, proud of myself where I came from and my journey I've been taking so far. It's just incredible you know. And to call myself a Champions League winner and a Premier League winner is just something special," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi forces swoop on Iran-backed militiamen in Baghdad

Iraqi security forces raided a stronghold of a powerful Iran-backed militia in southern Baghdad late on Thursday and detained more than a dozen members of the group, government officials and paramilitary sources said.The raid was the most b...

Kanimozhi writes to NHRC over 'custodial' death of two men in Tuticorin

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has written to the National Human Rights Commission NHRC over the alleged custodial deaths of a man and his son who were arrested for allegedly violating lockdown restrictions in Tuticorin district on June 19. S...

MoD continues dialogue to address employees' concerns over OFB corporatisation

A High-Level Official Committee HLOC of Department of Defence Production DDP, Ministry of Defence MoD has continued dialogue with employees federationsassociations to address their concerns regarding corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Boar...

India registers over 17,000 COVID-19 daily cases for first time; death toll crosses 15,000 mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in India increased by a record 17,296 in 24 hours for the first time on Friday pushing the total tally to 4,90,401, over half of which have been reported from 10 cities and districts, according to Union Health M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020