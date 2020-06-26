2 Diamond League track meets canceled

Diamond League track meets in France and the United States have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say the Sept. 6 event in Paris and the Prefontaine meet on Oct. 4 in Eugene, Oregon, cannot be held because of the current restrictions on mass gatherings and international travel.

A meet in Gateshead, England, has been postponed from Aug. 16 to a possible date in mid-September. The next possible Diamond League meet is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Monaco.