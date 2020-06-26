Left Menu
2 Diamond League track meets canceled

Organizers say the Sept. 6 event in Paris and the Prefontaine meet on Oct. 4 in Eugene, Oregon, cannot be held because of the current restrictions on mass gatherings and international travel. A meet in Gateshead, England, has been postponed from Aug. 16 to a possible date in mid-September. The next possible Diamond League meet is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Monaco.

Diamond League track meets in France and the United States have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say the Sept. 6 event in Paris and the Prefontaine meet on Oct. 4 in Eugene, Oregon, cannot be held because of the current restrictions on mass gatherings and international travel.

A meet in Gateshead, England, has been postponed from Aug. 16 to a possible date in mid-September. The next possible Diamond League meet is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Monaco.

