2 Diamond League track meets canceled
Organizers say the Sept. 6 event in Paris and the Prefontaine meet on Oct. 4 in Eugene, Oregon, cannot be held because of the current restrictions on mass gatherings and international travel. A meet in Gateshead, England, has been postponed from Aug. 16 to a possible date in mid-September. The next possible Diamond League meet is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Monaco.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:33 IST
Diamond League track meets in France and the United States have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say the Sept. 6 event in Paris and the Prefontaine meet on Oct. 4 in Eugene, Oregon, cannot be held because of the current restrictions on mass gatherings and international travel.
A meet in Gateshead, England, has been postponed from Aug. 16 to a possible date in mid-September. The next possible Diamond League meet is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Monaco.
