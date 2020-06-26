Budapest Five add fleav to roster
Budapest Five completed their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster by signing Fodor "fleav" Levente, the Hungarian organization announced Friday. With fleav in tow, flashie wrote on Twitter that he will return to his coaching position. "We managed to complete our lineup by signing @fleavcs as I move back to the coaching position after 1 month of standing in," flashie wrote.Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:34 IST
"We managed to complete our lineup by signing @fleavcs as I move back to the coaching position after 1 month of standing in," flashie wrote. "The biggest grind coming up for us now and we are going to come in stronger than ever. LETS GO BOYS" The 19-year-old fleav previously competed with Budapest Five in 2020 before spending more than three months with Tenerife Titans.
Budapest Five's all-Hungarian lineup consists of Patrik "bodito" Boda, Andras "coolio" Fercsak, Kornel "kory" Szedlar, Adam "torzsi" Torzsas, fleav and flashie (coach). --Field Level Media