McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19

Denny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from the ongoing Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, the Tour confirmed on Friday. Nick Watney was the first Tour player to test positive last week and Cameron Champ did so at a pre-tournament screening this week. Significant spread of COVID-19 in Orlando could halt NBA season, commissioner Silver says

The NBA season could again be put on hold if there is a "significant spread" of COVID-19 among its players in Orlando, where the league is set to resume play on July 30 with no fans in attendance, commissioner Adam Silver said on Friday. The NBA was the first major North American league to suspend its season in mid-March after a player tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It recently agreed a plan with its players to restart with 22 teams at Disney World in Florida. Ivanisevic latest to test positive for COVID-19

Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic is the latest to announce he has tested positive for COVID-19 following the ill-fated Adria Tour organized by Novak Djokovic. Ivanisevic, who is part of Djokovic's coaching set-up, said on Instagram that after two negative tests he had now tested positive. Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday it was blindsided by a U.S. report that was riddled with misleading information and inaccuracies and which threatened to cut its funding. In a strong rebuke to the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) report to the U.S. Congress made public on Wednesday, WADA president Witold Banka accused ONDCP director James Carroll of knowingly ignoring errors in the document. Ice hockey: CHL forms independent panel to deal with abuse allegations

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) has launched an independent review panel in response to a class-action lawsuit by former junior players alleging systemic physical, mental and sexual abuse of teenage players, it said on Friday. The CHL, the umbrella organisation overseeing Canada's three major junior hockey leagues, said it was committed to an environment that is free of abuse, harassment and bullying, and provides zero tolerance for any such behaviour. Swiss prosecutors widen FIFA probe to former UEFA president Platini

Swiss federal prosecutors are targeting former European football head Michel Platini in a widening of their probe into a 2 million Swiss franc ($2.1 million) payment arranged by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on Friday. Swiss prosecutors have been probing Blatter over accusations he arranged a payment of two million Swiss francs ($2.06 million) from FIFA to then UEFA president Platini in February 2011. Golf: Mickelson grabs one-shot lead; another player tests positive for COVID-19

Phil Mickelson used a solid finish to seize a one-shot lead following the second round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Friday where a third PGA Tour player tested positive for COVID-19. Mickelson closed with a birdie at the last hole of the TPC River Highlands course for a seven-under-par 63 that brought him to 13 under on the week and one shot clear of first-round leader Mackenzie Hughes (68) and sponsor invite Will Gordon (62). Davis Cup Finals postponed until 2021

This year's Davis Cup Finals to be staged in Madrid have been postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Friday. The second finals of the flagship team competition, revamped last year with Spain winning the title in Madrid's Caja Magica, will now take place in November 2021. Motor racing: Hamilton condemns Ecclestone's 'ignorant' racism comments

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton condemned Bernie Ecclestone for "ignorant" comments about racism after the sport had distanced itself from the 89-year-old former supremo. Ecclestone had earlier told CNN in an interview that "in lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what white people are." NWSL roars back as first North American league to return since COVID shutdown

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) roars into action on Saturday, as back-to-back champions North Carolina Courage kick off the month-long Challenge Cup against the Portland Thorns on Saturday. The NWSL becomes the first major North American league to return after the coronavirus outbreak, with eight of the league's nine teams traveling to suburban Salt Lake City, Utah, for the competition to be played without spectators.