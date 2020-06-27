Left Menu
NHL-Qualifying round loser to draft first, Lafreniere top target

That means the 18-year-old Lafreniere, the consensus first pick, will have to wait a little longer to find out where he will play next season.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 07:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 07:01 IST
One of the eight teams that fail to advance past the qualifying round of the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs will select first in this year's draft following the results of Friday's draft lottery. All eight teams will have even odds of capturing the first pick when a second lottery is held after the play-in round, with the winning team widely expected to take Alexis Lafreniere.

The Los Angeles Kings will select second and the Ottawa Senators third following Friday's lottery, which was held virtually to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The team with the worst record when the league suspended its season in mid-March, the 17-49-5 Detroit Red Wings, will select fourth.

That means the 18-year-old Lafreniere, the consensus first pick, will have to wait a little longer to find out where he will play next season. The left wing for Quebec Major Junior League's Rimouski was named the MVP of this year's world junior championships and last season scored 35 goals and 77 assists (112 points) in 52 games.

The NHL is hoping to restart its coronavirus-hit season this summer with an expanded 24-team playoff format in two hub cities that have yet to be determined.

