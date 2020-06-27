Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSFs De-recognition: Malhotra requests Rijiju to appoint AG and appeal in Delhi High Court, SC

The veteran sports administrator pointed out that the Indian Olympic Association and the international federations have not withdrawn their recognition. "In view of this, I request you to appoint the Attorney General/Solicitor General to represent the case and immediately appeal in the High Court and Supreme Court to annul the High Court directive to withdraw the recognition to practically all sports federations in the country," Malhotra wrote in the letter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 15:25 IST
NSFs De-recognition: Malhotra requests Rijiju to appoint AG and appeal in Delhi High Court, SC

Worried about the de-recognition of 54 National Sports Federations a year before the Olympics, All India Council of Sports president VK Malhotra has requested the Sports Ministry to appoint the Attorney General and immediately appeal in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court. The Sports Ministry on Thursday withdrew provisional annual recognition granted to 54 NSFs on the directive of the Delhi High Court, which asked it to maintain status quo till further orders.

In a letter to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Malhotra on Friday said such a move, coming at a time when the sporting world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, can have an adverse effect on Indian athletes' preparation for next year's Olympics Games. The veteran sports administrator pointed out that the Indian Olympic Association and the international federations have not withdrawn their recognition.

"In view of this, I request you to appoint the Attorney General/Solicitor General to represent the case and immediately appeal in the High Court and Supreme Court to annul the High Court directive to withdraw the recognition to practically all sports federations in the country," Malhotra wrote in the letter. The annual recognition makes NSFs eligible for government grants and assistance for training and competition. "This (decision) will badly affect the preparation and training of sportspersons of all Olympics sports in India as the Sports Ministry grants funding and permission only to recognised NSFs for national camps and international tournaments," Malhotra added.

Sporting activities in India came to a standstill in March as the pandemic started to spread across the country. "... Once sports resume and preparation for Olympics gets underway, the present standoff could delay administrative decisions and that in tun can hamper the training of athletes," Malhotra said.

The ministry's move came after the court in its order on Wednesday said that the ministry "shall issue a fresh notice within two days intimating all the 54 NSFs concerned that its order giving provisional renewal till 30.09.2020, stands recalled." The ministry had earlier this month gave provisional recognition of 54 NSFs till September 30 instead of entire year..

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Jungkook becomes first singer to hit 10bn views on TikTok

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

LGBTQ Americans adjust Pride celebrations in a time of pandemic

Diana and Jillian Rosile of Denver this year would have marked their first Pride celebration as an out queer couple since Diana, a transgender woman, changed her legal name this month.But as the relentless coronavirus pandemic forced Colora...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A World Health Organization-led coalition fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is asking the government and private sector donors to help raise 31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments, and vaccines for the dise...

Common childhood vaccine might prevent severe complications of COVID-19, scientists say

Vaccines such as those used against measles may prevent severe lung inflammation associated with COVID-19, according to a study that may lead to a new strategy to protect the vulnerable from the pandemic. The research, published in the jour...

Bar owners worry as virus surges in their workplaces

The din of conversation and music that normally fills The Cottonmouth Club in downtown Houston fell silent last Friday when the owners shut it down for a second time during the coronavirus pandemic a week before the Texas governor ordered a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020