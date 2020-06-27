IWF holds online session for campers in Patiala on mental health

Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) on Saturday conducted an interactive online session on mental health for all core group senior (men and women) national campers at the NIS Patiala and discussed ways to tackle the problem during the COVID-19 pandemic. Counselling psychologist from Delhi, Dr Anjuman Bains was the expert speaker.

Bains advised the athletes, coaches and support staff at NIS Patiala to focus on short-term weekly targets to achieve desired results and to maintain positivity in day to day activities. All the athletes, coaches and support staff also had one-to-one interaction with Dr Bains, a release from IWF said.