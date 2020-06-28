Jets sign rookie OL Clark to contract

The New York Jets signed offensive lineman Cameron Clark to his four-year rookie contract on Saturday. The team did not announce financial details, but based on Clark's draft position -- in the fourth round, 129th overall -- his contract will be worth $3.9 million in total, with a $690,992 signing bonus and $610,000 base salary in 2020.

Clark, 22, set a record at Charlotte for career games played (49), starting 35 of those games, primarily at left tackle. He earned first-team all-Conference USA honors in 2019. Clark is expected to compete at both tackle and guard for the Jets, who have signed three of their nine draft picks.

--Field Level Media